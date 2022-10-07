[Watch] Marcus Labuschagne walks off the field holding his leave-stance after being dismissed in Sheffield Shield encounter 

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne scored his 24th first-class hundred during Queensland's ongoing Sheffield Shield encounter against Tasmania in Brisbane.

The right-handed batter is well known for his quirks and antics while batting. While his knock was of the highest class, it was his dismissal that would leave a lasting impression.

Erringly opting to leave an incoming delivery from veteran pacer Peter Siddle, Labuschagne was struck right in front after the ball nipped back in off the seam. Since he offered no shot, the impact would not have been in question. The bounce would not have saved him as well as the point of contact was on the knee roll.

The Queensland-born batter knew right away that he was done for and chose to depart without even waiting for the umpire's decision. He chose to walk off the field with his leave-stance intact - bat and gloves high above his head, before bringing it down as he made his way towards the pavilion.

Watch the incident here:

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Marnus wasn't hanging around for the umpire's decision after that misjudgement!



#SheffieldShield | #QLDvTAS

Labuschagne struck 19 fours and a six during his knock of 127 runs off 234 deliveries. His innings has helped Queensland to 320-4 so far, with a healthy 173-run lead.

The ongoing clash also marked the return of former Australia captain Tim Paine to competitive cricket. The veteran wicketkeeper was dismissed for six as Tasmania were bundled out for 147 in their first innings.

Labuschagne poised to play a vital role in Australia's World Test Championship final ambitions

The Pat Cummins-led side have had a stellar run in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle so far.

A ruthless Ashes series win began the proceedings while an inspired set of outings in the subcontinent have prolonged their stint at the top of the table.

A four-match series against India on the horizon arguably poses as the team's biggest obstacle to the final in July 2023. Touted as one of the finest overseas batters against spin bowling, the No. 2 ranked batter has a huge responsibility on his shoulders.

Will Marnus Labuschagne have a fruitful tour of India in early 2023? Let us know what you think.

