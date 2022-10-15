[Watch] Babar Azam celebrates his 28th birthday in the company of all the T20 World Cup captains 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday in the company of all the captains of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 15. The skippers were present in Melbourne for a photoshoot ahead of the marquee event, which starts on Sunday, October 16.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a photo on their Twitter handle where Babar can be seen posing with his birthday cake, accompanied by 15 other captains.

The apex body organized a press meeting where all 16 skippers were made to address the media.

Being the hosts of this multi-nation tournament, it was Australian skipper Aaron Finch who presented the birthday cake to Babar.

SajiD ALi @Sajii_writes

#HappyBirthdayBabarAzam #PAKvNZ

#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam Babar Azam Gets A Cake Gift From Australian Captain Aaron Finch And Celebrate His Birthday With 15 other Captains Babar Azam Gets A Cake Gift From Australian Captain Aaron Finch And Celebrate His Birthday With 15 other Captains #HappyBirthdayBabarAzam #PAKvNZ #BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam https://t.co/beuaMmI7wE

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan went on to win the recently concluded tri-nation series in New Zealand, defeating the hosts convincingly in the final.

Babar left for Melbourne in the company of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson as all the captains of the T20 World Cup had to address the press ahead of the mega event.

A mainstay of Pakistan's batting line-up, Babar has been in sublime form coming into the World Cup. After a mediocre Asia Cup campaign, the Pakistan captain has again managed to score on a consistent basis. He will be one of the vital cogs for the Men in Green in their bid to win their second T20 World Cup crown.

Can Babar Azam lead from the front?

Babar scored a couple of half-centuries in the recently concluded tri-series, also involving New Zealand and Bangladesh. He looked in great form during the recent seven-match home T20I series against England as well. Despite his panache for runs, Babar has often been cricticised for his lack of intent.

The skipper and Mohammad Rizwan open the innings for Pakistan and are two of the most important batters in the team.

Pakistan will play a couple of warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19, respectively, in Brisbane before heading to Melbourne for their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals India on October 23.

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Traveling reserves- Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahanawaz Dahani.

Poll : 0 votes