[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar treats fans with trademark backfoot punch and scoop shot vs New Zealand Legends

Sachin Tendulkar enthralled his fans with some exceptional shots during the Road Safety World Series match against the New Zealand Legends on Monday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

When rain stopped play, the India Legends were at 49/1 with one delivery still left in the sixth over after being put into bat by Ross Taylor.

Tendulkar looked in great touch during the limited play possible. He treated the crowd with some trademark shots. Starting off with a nonchalant backfoot punch through the covers of Kyle Mills, Tendulkar then pulled Shane Bond for a boundary in the second over.

Watch the clip here:

It was improvisation at its very best when Tendulkar executed a scoop shot to perfection, ramping Jacob Oram over the keeper’s head.

Just as we were about to witness a Sachin Tendulkar classic, rain started pelting down. The former Indian captain almost dragged himself off the pitch. It was clearly evident that the maestro didn’t want to leave the field, especially after the start he got.

It was Naman Ojha who came out to open the innings with Tendulkar. He was undone by a good short delivery from Shane Bond after a 32-run opening stand. Suresh Raina was the next man in and struck a wonderful straight six to announce his arrival at the crease.

Perfect start for Sachin Tendulkar and India Legends

Defending champions India Legends kicked off their campaign in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series with a resounding victory against the South Africa Legends. Their next assignment against the West Indies Legends was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sachin Tendulkar looked a bit rusty in the tournament opener but still managed to execute a couple of nice chip shots on the up. With some game time under his belt, the right-handed batter looked in way better shape against New Zealand. Fans will be hoping that the rain subsides soon and we get a glimpse of Sachin again.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Legends got their campaign back on track with a comfortable victory against the Bangladesh Legends after losing their opener against the South Africa Legends.

