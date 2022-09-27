[Watch] Shubman Gill scores maiden County Championship ton against Sussex 

Indian batter Shubman Gill registered his maiden County Championship hundred against Sussex on Tuesday, September 27. The young batter scored a sublime 119 off 139 deliveries and continued his impressive stint with Glamorgan.

The Punjab-born batter came into bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 49/1. He played a wide array of strokes during the innings, which included an audacious ramp shot off Faheem Ashraf.

He reached the fifty-run mark with a brisk pace and led the charge as the rest of the batters departed without making much impact.

He reached the three-figure mark with a well-timed flick off left-arm seamer Bradley Currie and marked his achievement by bowing his head towards the dressing room.

Watch the moment he scored his maiden county ton right here:

Gill was eventually dismissed by Jack Carson in the 54th over of the innings before rain interrupted the proceedings in Hove. His innings comprised 16 fours and six maximums, coming at a strike rate of 85.61.

The right-handed batter joined Glamorgan earlier this month following the end of India's tour of Zimbabwe. He made an instant impression with a well-compiled knock of 92 in his maiden outing against Worcestershire.

Shubman Gill has had a memorable 2022 so far

The ongoing year has been a notable one for the young batter after an injury-marred 2021. A calf injury ruled him out of the England tour last year and he proceeded to make a comeback in the home series against New Zealand.

Gill made a strong impact in the white-ball arena by playing a significant role in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Scoring 483 runs at a strike rate of 132.33, he made a case for himself to be considered for the Men in Blue.

Making a return to the team's ODI setup after almost two years, Gill had a fruitful campaign in the Caribbean. He scored 205 runs in three matches, before translating the form in the tour of Zimbabwe, where he registered his maiden ODI ton.

Will the youngster feature across all three formats for Team India in the near future? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far