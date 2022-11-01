"We will request Wriddhiman Saha to make a comeback at Bengal Cricket" - Newly appointed CAB president Snehasis Ganguly 

Snehasis Ganguly, the newly appointed president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has confirmed that the state cricketing body will attempt to persuade senior wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha to represent Bengal once again in the domestic level.

The veteran wicket-keeper had a fall-out with the CAB after an office bearer accused him of having no responsibility towards the Bengal state cricket team. Saha, who last represented India in late 2021, proceeded to sign a player-mentor deal with the Tripura Cricket Association.

He was available to play in the 2022 Ranji Trophy knockouts for Bengal, but unsavory comments from CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das resulted in the veteran making himself unavailable. He had recused himself from the group stage matches due to personal reasons earlier.

bit.ly/3sH2iIh “Wriddhi is Bengal’s pride. From Bengal, only Sourav (113) and Pankaj Roy (43) have played more Test matches than him. He has given a lot to Bengal and he still has plenty more to give,” Snehasish said. “Wriddhi is Bengal’s pride. From Bengal, only Sourav (113) and Pankaj Roy (43) have played more Test matches than him. He has given a lot to Bengal and he still has plenty more to give,” Snehasish said.bit.ly/3sH2iIh

Upon being named as the CAB's new president in the 91st Annual General Meeting of the State Association, Snehasis Ganguly said:

"Being the president of this association is a great honor and responsibility at the same time. It is an emotional day for me also. CAB had a giant role to play behind whatever achievement I have had in cricket. So, I am nostalgic today."

He added:

"We will request Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chaterjee to make a comeback at Bengal Cricket. Apart from these we have many agendas."

Sourav Ganguly was expected to run as president of the CAB once again after his tenure as BCCI president came to an end in October 2021. However, the former Indian skipper sat out as his brother assumed the post.

Saha had a lukewarm Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy campaign with Tripura

After ending his 15-year association with his home state, Saha switched to Tripura and represented the north-eastern side to play the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Wriddhiman Saha signs for Tripura as a player-cum-mentor 🏏 DOMESTIC SEASON 2022-23Wriddhiman Saha signs for Tripura as a player-cum-mentor 🏏 DOMESTIC SEASON 2022-23 👇Wriddhiman Saha signs for Tripura as a player-cum-mentor 🏏

Tripura finished sixth in Elite Group B of the tournament with four wins and three losses. Saha recorded one fifty in the group stage, while three of his outings resulted in scores of single digits.

The veteran player is unlikely to be in the scheme of things for the Indian team in the future. He was not named in the side for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with the selectors opting to choose Rishabh Pant and KS Bharat instead.

Do you see the senior playe representing Bengal again? Let us know where you think.

