"West Indies is like Argentina of football" - Fans react as Scotland sink WI by 42 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

The West Indies (WI) began their T20 World Cup campaign in terrible fashion as they were comprehensively beaten by Scotland in Hobart on Monday, (October 17). The two-time champions had absolutely no answer to some spirited performances from the Scottish bowlers.

Batting first, the Scots scored 160 thanks to George Munsey's unbeaten 63. The score seemed to be below par and the Windies got off to a decent start, reaching the 50-run mark inside the opening six overs.

Scotland then triggered a West Indies batting collapse, where the chasing side slumped from 53/1 to 79/8 before being bowled out for 118 to lose by 42 runs. WI's batters only had themselves to blame as some questionable shot selection helped the Scottish team claw their way back into the game.

It's worth noting that Scotland had played just two T20Is between the 2021 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup. However, they showed no signs of rustiness and received heaps of praise from fans. Other fans trolled WI and also felt sorry for their woeful situation in international cricket of late.

One of them wrote on Twitter:

"West Indies is like Argentina of football. Players perform well for their clubs but suck at national level."

Here are some more reactions from fans on social media:

Phil Dunphy @jonjo_sins West Indies is like Argentina of football. Players perform well for their clubs but suck at national level. West Indies is like Argentina of football. Players perform well for their clubs but suck at national level.

CricCritic @CricCritic2 Before the start of the WC:

Sri Lanka in Group 1 (Aus/Eng/NZ)

West Indies in Group 2 (Pak/Ind/SA)



Three games in:

West Indies in Group 1 (Aus/Eng/NZ)

Sri Lanka in Group 2 (Pak/Ind/SA) Before the start of the WC:Sri Lanka in Group 1 (Aus/Eng/NZ)West Indies in Group 2 (Pak/Ind/SA) Three games in:West Indies in Group 1 (Aus/Eng/NZ)Sri Lanka in Group 2 (Pak/Ind/SA) https://t.co/dmOz5PlGFV

Peter Della Penna @PeterDellaPenna Richie Berrington was on receiving end of 1 of the worst umpiring decisions in ICC tournament history just before the rain arrived vs West Indies at 2018 WCQ in Zimbabwe, a decision that cost Scotland a place at 2019 WC in England. Imagine how good he must feel as captain today. Richie Berrington was on receiving end of 1 of the worst umpiring decisions in ICC tournament history just before the rain arrived vs West Indies at 2018 WCQ in Zimbabwe, a decision that cost Scotland a place at 2019 WC in England. Imagine how good he must feel as captain today. https://t.co/TvaG3skHQw

Udit @udit_buch Such a sad state of affairs in West Indies cricket Such a sad state of affairs in West Indies cricket

Jitendra 🎶 @Jitendr63761289 Ban Westindies ffs Ban Westindies ffs

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 23 years ago, West Indies bowled out Scotland for 68 in a World Cup match.



They won before lunch.



How the tables have turned.



What a win for Scotland. 23 years ago, West Indies bowled out Scotland for 68 in a World Cup match.They won before lunch.How the tables have turned.What a win for Scotland.

kεz @_kezx

#T20WorldCup Scotland have played just two T20i's since the last World Cup (lost them both) and they've just thrashed the West Indies! Scotland have played just two T20i's since the last World Cup (lost them both) and they've just thrashed the West Indies!#T20WorldCup

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



#T20WorldCup2022 You can tell this is a low-voltage West Indies side, because there was very little resistance despite Scotland only having one Watt You can tell this is a low-voltage West Indies side, because there was very little resistance despite Scotland only having one Watt#T20WorldCup2022

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz



Bloody brilliant Can't say I am one bit shocked or surprised but this is turning out to be embarrassing for West Indies...Bloody brilliant @CricketScotland Can't say I am one bit shocked or surprised but this is turning out to be embarrassing for West Indies...Bloody brilliant @CricketScotland

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz West Indies are 2 time Champs.. have a great legacy with superstars of highest order...but amidst all they had a Darren Sammy who held the team together, played some miraculous knocks when they needed...



And now they have Pooran, who can't even grab a hold on himself! West Indies are 2 time Champs.. have a great legacy with superstars of highest order...but amidst all they had a Darren Sammy who held the team together, played some miraculous knocks when they needed...And now they have Pooran, who can't even grab a hold on himself!

Cow Corner @CowCorner183 I think it's better for us to play WI and SL than Scotland and Namibia 🥶 #WIvsSCO I think it's better for us to play WI and SL than Scotland and Namibia 🥶 #WIvsSCO

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket

#WIvsSCO Today, 11 more cricketers from the Carribean missed the flight. Today, 11 more cricketers from the Carribean missed the flight.#WIvsSCO

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 #Scotland #WIvsSCO Kya jazbaa hai, kya dalairi dikhai hai Scaatland ke ladkon ne…bada gurda dikha ke tagda painja maar diya #WestIndies ko #T20WorldCup Kya jazbaa hai, kya dalairi dikhai hai Scaatland ke ladkon ne…bada gurda dikha ke tagda painja maar diya #WestIndies ko #T20WorldCup #Scotland #WIvsSCO

Badminton Fan Page (Aakash Joshi) @Badminton1993

#WIvSCO Just switched on sports tv and WI are losing to Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.I didn’t have the idea that WI is this bad or has 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 has improved a lot. Just switched on sports tv and WI are losing to Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.I didn’t have the idea that WI is this bad or has 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 has improved a lot.#WIvSCO https://t.co/bMgIQROZ3j

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx At the 2019 WC qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Scotland were going to qualify for the 2019 ODI WC, but got screwed over by a wrong LBW decision against West Indies that sent them under the DLS par total with rain arriving.



Today they thump WI - what a great redemption arc! At the 2019 WC qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Scotland were going to qualify for the 2019 ODI WC, but got screwed over by a wrong LBW decision against West Indies that sent them under the DLS par total with rain arriving.Today they thump WI - what a great redemption arc!

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS West Indies bowling first. This is your game, Scotland. Take it. West Indies bowling first. This is your game, Scotland. Take it. Called it four hours ago. Still some work to be done but got to do more homework I felt, WI. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… Called it four hours ago. Still some work to be done but got to do more homework I felt, WI. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

West Indies didn't construct their chase properly against Scotland

Kyle Mayers' quickfire 20 gave West Indies a good start to their chase. His fellow opener Evin Lewis contributed 14, but was dismissed in the third over. The wheels started to come off WI's chase once both Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran were dismissed.

Michael Leask and Mark Watt began to tighten the screws with their bowling in the middle overs and the required run-rate quickly rose to ten runs per over. Jason Holder did show a bit of resistance with his hard-fought 38 off 33 balls, but the writing was on the wall after WI's middle-order collapsed.

The going could get more difficult for Pooran and Co. as they face Ireland and Zimbabwe in their remaining two group games. The heavy defeat may also require the team from the Caribbean to win their remaining two games by big margins to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes