"West Indies is like Argentina of football" - Fans react as Scotland sink WI by 42 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

The West Indies (WI) began their T20 World Cup campaign in terrible fashion as they were comprehensively beaten by Scotland in Hobart on Monday, (October 17). The two-time champions had absolutely no answer to some spirited performances from the Scottish bowlers.
Batting first, the Scots scored 160 thanks to George Munsey's unbeaten 63. The score seemed to be below par and the Windies got off to a decent start, reaching the 50-run mark inside the opening six overs.
Scotland then triggered a West Indies batting collapse, where the chasing side slumped from 53/1 to 79/8 before being bowled out for 118 to lose by 42 runs. WI's batters only had themselves to blame as some questionable shot selection helped the Scottish team claw their way back into the game.
It's worth noting that Scotland had played just two T20Is between the 2021 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup. However, they showed no signs of rustiness and received heaps of praise from fans. Other fans trolled WI and also felt sorry for their woeful situation in international cricket of late.
One of them wrote on Twitter:
"West Indies is like Argentina of football. Players perform well for their clubs but suck at national level."
Here are some more reactions from fans on social media:
West Indies didn't construct their chase properly against Scotland
Kyle Mayers' quickfire 20 gave West Indies a good start to their chase. His fellow opener Evin Lewis contributed 14, but was dismissed in the third over. The wheels started to come off WI's chase once both Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran were dismissed.
Michael Leask and Mark Watt began to tighten the screws with their bowling in the middle overs and the required run-rate quickly rose to ten runs per over. Jason Holder did show a bit of resistance with his hard-fought 38 off 33 balls, but the writing was on the wall after WI's middle-order collapsed.
The going could get more difficult for Pooran and Co. as they face Ireland and Zimbabwe in their remaining two group games. The heavy defeat may also require the team from the Caribbean to win their remaining two games by big margins to qualify for the Super 12 stage.
