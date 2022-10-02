Women's Asia Cup 2022: "Would like to bat with Jemimah Rodrigues" - Anjum Chopra after India star's match-winning 76

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was highly impressed with the way Jemimah Rodrigues batted in India's Women's Asia Cup 2022 encounter against Sri Lanka on Saturday. She scored 76 off 53 balls and helped the Women in Blue win by 41 runs.

Chopra herself has batted with Harmanpreet Kaur in the past and has enjoyed the partnership. However, she claimed that she would also like to bat with Rodrigues because she finds similarities in her game.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, Chopra explained why she wanted to bat with Rodrigues. She said:

"I have batted with Harmanpreet and her big hits change the complexion of a game completely. But apart from her, I would like to bat with Jemimah Rodrigues. She is a busy player and always seems to be looking for that quick single. My game was based on the same theory that running between the wickets can keep the scoreboard ticking in almost every ball."

Deepti Sharma was absolutely right: Anjum Chopra on Indian all-rounder's 'run-out' saga

Many former cricketers have given their opinion on the 'spirit of cricket' debate that arose when all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean on the non-striker's end for backing up too much.

Chopra felt it was the responsibility of the non-striker to stay within the crease until the ball was released by the bowler. She stated:

"I feel Deepti was absolutely right (in running out Dean). I have been a batter myself and I know that we should stay within the crease. So I don't understand why the rule needs to be different for anyone else."

India Women's Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire.

Standby players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

