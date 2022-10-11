Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match 20

Bangladesh Women and the United Arab Emirates Women were scheduled to face off in the 20th match of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. But the game was called off due to persistent rain.

Bangladesh Women were knocked out as a result, whereas Thailand Women sealed a semi-final berth. The former finished fifth, having won only two games.

India Women are the current table-toppers with 10 points. They have won five out of six games and have already sealed a semi-final berth. Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women have eight points each and will face off in their last league game of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Thailand Women won three games and lost as many. They finished with six points, enough to qualify for the semi-finals, along with India Women, Pakistan Women, and Sri Lanka Women.

The United Arab Emirates Women finished the tournament in sixth position, having won only one game out of six. They lost four games and their last fixture was washed out. They finished with three points to their name.

Malaysia Women finished at the bottom of the points table. They failed to win a single game in this competition and would hope to come back with a much-improved performance in the next edition.

Heartbreak for Bangladesh Women as they get knocked out of the competition

Bangladesh Women needed a win from their last league match to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. But rain played spoilsport and the game was called off.

The United Arab Emirates Women will also be disappointed at not getting a chance to take the field against the hosts. They managed only a single win in the competition and will learn a lot from the tournament.

