Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Women vs Malaysia Women Match 6

The sixth match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 saw India Women face Malaysia Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday (October 3). It was a rain-curtailed fixture and the Indian side managed to win the game via the DLS method.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Sabbhineni Meghana (69), Shafali Verma (46), and Richa Ghosh (33*) helped the Indian side post 181 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Malaysia Women were struggling at 16/2 at the end of 5.2 overs. Rain arrived and no further play was possible. As a result, India Women won the game by 30 runs on the DLS method.

India Women have moved up the table after grabbing two points. They have now taken their tally to four points and sit below Pakistan Women sit at the top of the table, courtesy of a better net run rate than the Indian Women.

Bangladesh Women are third in the points table. They have managed to win one game and lost one. Sri Lanka Women. who follow the Bangladesh Women in the points table have had a similar journey. Both sides have two points each to their name.

United Arab Emirates Women sit below Sri Lanka Women. Thailand Women follow the UAE Women as both sides are yet to win a game in this competition. Malaysia Women have now lost both their fixtures and are languishing at the bottom of the table. These three sides will be eager to register their first win of the competition.

Indian top order steps up against Malaysia Women

It was a new opening pair for India, with Sabbhineni Meghana featuring along with Shafali Verma. Both batters played some beautiful strokes and never allowed the Malaysian bowlers to settle in. The duo put up a 116-run stand between them.

Richa Ghosh, coming in at three, played a good cameo of 33* off just 19 balls to power her side to 181, which they defended successfully to register their second win of the competition.

Malaysia Women, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan Women in their opening fixture. They failed to bounce back as they lost to India Women in a rain-curtailed one. Malaysia Women will face UAE Women in their next game and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around.

