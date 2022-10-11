Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match 21

The last league game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 saw Pakistan Women take on Sri Lanka Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With both teams having already qualified for the semi-finals, it was a dead rubber, which was won by Pakistan Women by five wickets.

With this win, Pakistan Women finished the league stages in second position behind India Women. Both India Women and Pakistan Women finished with five wins in six games but the Women in Blue pipped their arch-rivals due to a better net run rate.

Sri Lanka Women lost to Pakistan Women in their last league game to finish the league stages in third position. They managed to win four out of six games and have eight points to their name.

Thailand Women, meanwhile, created history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup for the first time. They won three games and lost as many to finish with six points under their belt.

Bangladesh Women failed to qualify for the semi-finals after their last league game against the United Arab Emirates Women was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh Women finished with five points to their name.

The United Arab Emirates Women managed to win only a single game out of six. Their last fixture was abandoned due to rain and they finished with three points.

Malaysia Women struggled in this edition of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They failed to register a single game out of six and were the wooden spoon holders of the competition.

Omaima Sohail’s fifer sinks Sri Lanka Women in last league game

Batting first, Sri Lanka Women were knocked over on 112 in 18.5 overs. Their skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 41 at the top of the order. Omaima Sohail bowled brilliantly for Pakistan and picked up a fifer. She finished with figures of 5/13 as the Lankan batters never got going.

In reply, there were contributions from the Pakistan batters and experienced campaigner Nida Dar remained unbeaten on 26 to help them chase down the total with seven balls to spare. Sri Lanka Women picked up five wickets in total but failed to defend the total.

The semi-final fixtures are locked in. India Women will take on Thailand Women in the first semi-final whereas Pakistan Women will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women in the second semi-final.

Both encounters will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with each side eyeing a berth in the final to be played on October 15.

