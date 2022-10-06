Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match 10

There was a big upset in the tenth game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20. Thailand beat Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet to register their first win of the competition.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled to reach 116-5. Sidra Ameen carried forward her rich form, scoring 56. In response, Natthakan Chantham, opening the batting, led the charge for Thailand, scoring a fifty. She scored 61 off 51 as Thailand romped home with one ball and four wickets to spare.

With the historic win, Thailand opened their account in their Asia Cup campaign. They now have two points and have moved to fifth position in the points table. Pakistan continue to remain second in the standings but will be disappointed with their performance against Thailand. Their net run rate has now dropped to +1.946.

India continue to top the table with six points, winning all three of their games. Sri Lanka are third in the points table with four points. They have won two of their three games and sit below Pakistan in the standings. Bangladesh follow the Lankans, with one win in two games.

United Arab Emirates are sixth in the points table, below Thailand. They have managed only one win out of three and have two points. Malaysia have lost all three games and are reeling at the bottom of the standings.

Natthakan Chantham’s heroics help Thailand register first win of Asia Cup

The Thailand bowlers did a fine job of restricting Pakistan to a manageable total. Sornnarin Tippoch bowled beautifully, finishing with figures of 2-20. The surface wasn’t easy to bat on, but Natthanan Chantham played a blinder of a knock to help her team register an upset to open their account in the competitions.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batters struggled on a slow pitch. Nida Dar and Tubba Hassan picked up two wickets apiece, but that wasn't enough on the day. They now face India in their next Asia Cup clash as they seek a return to winning ways.

