Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Match 7

Sri Lanka Women faced Thailand Women in the seventh match of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet played host to the contest where the Lankan side completed a comprehensive win.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 156 on the board, thanks to a fantastic innings from Harshitha Madavi at the top of the order. She scored 81 off 69 balls to take her side across the 150-run mark.

It was too much for Thailand Women as they finished their innings on 107/5, losing the game by 49 runs. Chanida Sutthiruang top-scored with 37* for them but they failed to chase down the total.

With this win, Sri Lanka Women have moved into third spot in the table. They grabbed their second win of the competition and added two crucial points. They now sit below India Women, who also have four points to their name, having won both their games.

Pakistan Women continue to top the table with four points. They have a healthy net run rate of +3.059 and are yet to lose a game in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Bangladesh Women have played two games, winning one and losing one. They have two points under their belt and are placed below Sri Lanka Women. Below them sit the United Arab Emirates Women, who are yet to grab a single win in this year’s competition. They will look to get off the mark in their next outing.

Thailand Women and Malaysia Women are placed sixth and seventh positions respectively. Both sides have zero points to their name after losing their first two games of the competition.

Harshitha Madavi stars in Sri Lankan Women’s comprehensive win over Thailand Women

Sri Lanka women's Harshitha Madavi opened and batted beautifully, and didn't allow the Thai bowlers to settle in. He played some brilliant strokes and scored 81 off 69 balls to help her side post 156 on the board.

The bowlers then stepped up and bowled well to restrict Thailand Women 107 to win the game by 49 runs. Madavi is in fine touch and will be eager to carry forward her rich form with the bat.

Thailand Women bowled well in the first half of the innings but leaked runs in the death overs. They failed to hit the right areas consistently and as a result conceded too many runs which they failed to defend.

They have now lost two consecutive games in the competition and need something special to turn the tables around.

