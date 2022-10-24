"You need to make use of technology" - Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli's controversial no-ball decision during IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that in crunch situations, technology should be used to make the right decisions.

There was a lot of debate about whether the full-toss that Virat Kohli hit for a six in the last over from Mohammad Nawaz was really above waist height. Many Pakistan fans and former cricketers were unhappy with the decision and some even felt that it cost them the game against India.

While Brad Hogg doesn't want to take anyone's side, he feels that when DRS was available, the umpires should have gone upstairs, despite the rule that it was only possible in case of a dismissal.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Monday, here's what Hogg had to say about that decision:

"(On the no-ball) In pressure situations, you need to make use of technology to get the right decision. As a neutral, I would have wanted the umpires to check the replays. Some things go your way, some don't. I felt Axar Patel's run out wasn't the right decision given the confusion, but that went Pakistan's way."

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg

No ball above waist high causes a bit of debate, because we need a proper anatomy lesson what's the actual definition of a waist?

#T20WorldCup2022 A little rib tickler for today!No ball above waist high causes a bit of debate, because we need a proper anatomy lesson what's the actual definition of a waist? A little rib tickler for today! No ball above waist high causes a bit of debate, because we need a proper anatomy lesson what's the actual definition of a waist?#T20WorldCup2022

Brad Hogg also spoke about the stick that Ravichandran Ashwin received on social media as he claimed Shan Masood's catch. Replays showed that the ball touched the ground and many felt Ashwin tried to deceive the umpire on purpose. However, Hogg said:

"I have heard a lot of complaints about Ashwin's catch last night. But let's get off his back. He was on his knees with a lot of body parts hitting the ground. Many fielders like me would have thought that we had taken the catch. We have TV replays that can give us the right result. Don't blame the player because he is not guilty. Anyone could have felt that they had taken the catch."

Brad Hogg on his T20 World Cup semifinal picks

While Brad Hogg has picked India, Pakistan and England as favorites to qualify for the semifinals, he isn't that confident about Australia. The Aussies were thrashed by New Zealand by 89 runs in their opening game and Hogg feels the hosts are almost in a do-or-die situation now.

On this, Brad Hogg stated:

"For me, India, Pakistan and England will go through. After how New Zealand played Australia, I have put them ahead. New Zealand vs England will be like a finals game. Australia have to stand up against England and I am worried because England are absolutely dominating at the moment."

Will India make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup Down Under? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes