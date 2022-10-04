“Nobody is going to support you…haaro toh dileri se toh harro”- Wasim Akram’s message to Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram was extremely agitated at Pakistan’s batting approach in the T20I series decider against England on Sunday (October 2).

Chasing 210, Pakistan managed just 142/8 from their 20 overs. Big guns Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam departed for single digit scores as the hosts lost the match by 67 runs and the series 3-4.

The middle-order choked again as Shan Masood was the only player who looked good with the bat, scoring 56 off 43 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed 19(16) and Khusdil Shah 27(25) failed to step up in the crucial encounter. The remaining batters also scored in single digits only.

Speaking on the post-match show, Akram said:

“Aap chase kar rahe ho, do wickten gir gayi hai (While you are chasing and have lost a couple of wickets), lose in ten overs, nobody will care. The crowd and the people of Pakistan will support you. But playing like this, nobody is going to support you. Winning and losing are part of it. We all understand I agree. But haaro toh dileri to se toh haaro (Lose but at least show a big heart).”

He continued:

“Ab kya faayda ki aapne do wicketen giri hai do overo mein uske baad 10 over mein 56 hain ya 60 hain. (What’s the point of scoring only 56 or 60 runs in 10 overs after you lose two early wickets) 210 chase karne ja rahe hain ham (We are chasing 210), so what’s the point of this game, this mindset.”

“That’s the problem” – Wasim Akram lashes out at Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq

Akram also lashed out at Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq for not sending a message to the batters. He felt that Pakistan should have given it a go while chasing the 200+ target.

Akram said:

“If I was Babar, I would have sent a message or told the coach to send a message to get out in 12 overs. I want you to try to win the game, but that didn’t happen. That’s the problem.”

Pakistan will next play against BlackCaps and Bangladesh in a tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. They will hope that the middle-order will finally step up at the showpiece event in Australia.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

