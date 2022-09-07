PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 4: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Babar Azam’s men will be high on confidence following their five-wicket triumph over India. Afghanistan, on the other hand, face a must-win clash to stay alive in the race for the final. They went down to Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening match of the Super 4.

A win for Pakistan on Wednesday will eliminate both India and Afghanistan from the Asia Cup. They would thus be keen to register a triumph against Afghanistan and seal their berth in the final. In the game against India, they did exceedingly well to chase down 182. Although they lost two wickets early, Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) played fine knocks to put Pakistan on top.

Afghanistan hammered Sri Lanka in the group game, but their lack of consistency led to their undoing against the same opponent in the Super 4. Despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s spectacular 84, they were held to 175 for 6, a total Lanka chased down on the might of their big-hitting prowess.

Today's PAK vs AFG toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, their skipper Babar Azam said:

“The pitch looks like nice. We will try to restrict them (Afghanistan) and chase it (the target) down later."

Pakistan are going in with the same playing XI that defeated India in their first Super 4 match.

Afghanistan have made two changes. Azmatullah Omarzai, who was sick for the last game, returns to the playing XI. Fareed Malik comes in for Naveen-ul-Haq.

PAK vs AFG - Today's Match Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Today's PAK vs AFG match player list

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad.

PAK vs AFG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert