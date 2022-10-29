PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Netherlands match

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place in Perth on Sunday. Both nations are looking to register their first win in the Super 12 round of the mega event.

Pakistan started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a four-wicket loss against India. In their second game, Zimbabwe upset them by one run. Meanwhile, the Netherlands lost their first two Super 12 matches against Bangladesh and India.

Fans should note that the Pakistan cricket team is yet to win a T20I match on Australian soil.

It will be a do-or-die match for both teams as another defeat will virtually end their chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Ahead of this important Pakistan vs Netherlands match, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against the Netherlands 1-0. The only meeting between these two teams took place at the Lord's cricket ground in 2009, where Pakistan won by 82 runs.

PAK vs NED head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

The aforementioned battle between Pakistan and the Netherlands took place during the 2009 T20 World Cup. So, Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in T20 World Cup matches against the Dutch side.

Last 5 Pakistan vs Netherlands games in Pakistan

Pakistan have never hosted a T20I match against the Netherlands. Hence, no data is available for their matches on Pakistan soil.

Last 5 PAK vs NED games in Netherlands

Pakistan have toured the Netherlands for ODI matches, but they have never played a T20I against the Dutch side on their home turf. The only T20I match between the two teams took place at a neutral venue.

