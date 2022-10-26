PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match

Fans will witness the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Thursday evening. Zimbabwe are above Pakistan in the Group 2 points table right now, but the Men in Green will start as the favorites to win this Super 12 fixture.

Pakistan are former T20 World Cup winners and also topped the Super 12 stage at last year's mega event. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have qualified for the second round of the tournament for the first time in their cricket history this year.

Zimbabwe regularly play bilateral cricket against Pakistan, but the upcoming match between the two teams will be their first meeting at the grandest stage for T20I cricket. On that note, here's a look at the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe head-to-head stats before their battle in Perth.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe 16-1. Zimbabwe's only T20I victory over Pakistan came in April 2021 during a bilateral series at home.

PAK vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned earlier, Pakistan and Zimbabwe have never crossed paths in T20 World Cups before. So, their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup stands at 0-0.

Last 5 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe games in Pakistan

Pakistan have never lost a home T20I against Zimbabwe. Here's a summary of the last five T20I meetings between the two teams on Pakistan soil:

PAK (130/2) beat ZIM (129/9) by 8 wickets, Nov 10, 2020. PAK (137/2) beat ZIM (134/9) by 8 wickets, Nov 8, 2020. PAK (157/4) beat ZIM (156/6) by 6 wickets, Nov 7, 2020. PAK (176/8) beat ZIM (175/3) by 2 wickets, May 24, 2015. PAK (173/5) beat ZIM (172/6) by 5 wickets, May 22, 2015.

Last 5 PAK vs ZIM games in Zimbabwe

Pakistan have won 10 out of 11 matches against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. Here's a summary of their last five encounters in the African nation:

PAK (165/3) beat ZIM (141/7) by 14 runs, Apr 25, 2021. ZIM (118/9) beat PAK (99) by 19 runs, Apr 23, 2021. PAK (149/7) beat ZIM (138/7) by 11 runs, Apr 21, 2021. PAK (163/3) beat ZIM (162/4) by 7 wickets, Jul 4, 2018. PAK (182/4) beat ZIM (108) by 74 runs, Jul 1, 2018.

