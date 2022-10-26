PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Stadium, Perth pitch history and T20I records

The Perth Stadium will host the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Thursday. Both nations will look to register their first win in the Super 12 stage.

While Pakistan suffered a last-ball defeat against India in their first game of Super 12, Zimbabwe shared points with South Africa due to rain. Zimbabwe and Pakistan will face off against each other for the first time at the T20 World Cup tomorrow.

Ahead of the big game, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Perth Stadium.

Perth Stadium, Perth T20I stats

T20I matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Australia, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Sam Curran (ENG) vs. Afghanistan, 2022.

Highest team score: 208/6 - England vs. Australia, 2022.

Lowest team score: 106/8 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 158/3 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 143

Perth Stadium last T20I match pitch report

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indvspak #t20worldcup #cricket Former Australian Women skipper Lisa Sthalekar believes that Pakistan can still qualify from Group 2 alongside India 🏏 Former Australian Women skipper Lisa Sthalekar believes that Pakistan can still qualify from Group 2 alongside India 🏏#indvspak #t20worldcup #cricket https://t.co/YrWOuTWhbG

In the last T20I at this venue, Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the T20 World Cup. The Islanders scored 157/6 on a bouncy wicket in Perth. Chasing 158 for a win, Australia got off to a slow start but Marcus Stoinis' whirlwind knock of 59 runs from 18 balls powered the Aussies to a seven-wicket win.

12 sixes were smashed by the batters in the two innings of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match. A total of nine wickets fell in 36.3 overs, with pacers bagging four of them.

Perth has hosted two matches in T20 World Cup 2022, and both have been won by the chasing team. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to field first tomorrow.

