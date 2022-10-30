Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having lost both their Super 12 matches, Pakistan find themselves in a must-win situation against Netherlands on Sunday, October 30 in a Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth. Even winning their remaining three games might not be enough for Babar Azam and co. as they will need other results in the group to go their way as well. However, that must not stop them from going all-out.

Pakistan seemed to be in control at the halfway stage against Zimbabwe, having restricted them to 130/8. But their batting just imploded as they fell one run short after a shocking display. Pakistan’s batting was always expected to struggle if Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam failed, but being unable to chase 131 against a decent bowling attack, with all due to credit to Zimbabwe, points towards a greater malaise.

Pakistan cannot expect to have it easy against Netherlands. After a close nine-run loss to Bangladesh, they were thumped by 56 runs by a strong Indian outfit. The Dutch will want to leave their imprint on the Super 12 stage. Pakistan thus need to be wary to avoid another slip.

Today's PAK vs NED toss result

Netherlands have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards revealed that Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe are all back in the playing XI.

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman replaces Haider Ali in the must-win clash.

PAK vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Today's PAK vs NED pitch report

The conditions are sunny and the pitch looks like a flat track that will assist the batters. At the same time, bowlers will be able to extract some bounce and pace as well.

Today's PAK vs NED match players list

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

PAK vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Langton Rusere

Match Referee: David Boon

