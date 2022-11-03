Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 3.

Even before they landed in Australia, Pakistan’s World Cup campaign was marred by controversy. Former cricketers from the country almost unanimously lashed out at the selectors for picking a weak side, backing non-performing players. Their criticism has been proven right so far.

Losses to India and Zimbabwe left Babar Azam and co. in a deep hole. They managed a win over the Netherlands in which their bowling stood out, but their batting continued to disappoint. Pakistan need to find a way to get the better of an upbeat South Africa to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive. Things are not looking great, but if there is a team that can turn things around from such a perilous situation, it is Pakistan.

South Africa would have had enough time to reflect on their impressive win over India that has put them in a great position to finish in the top two of Group 2. But they would like to confirm their berth with another win under their belt. To do that, though, they would have to rewrite history as the Proteas have never beaten Pakistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Today’s PAK vs SA toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Babar Azam said:

“(We will look to) put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward.”

Pakistan have been forced to make one change. With Fakhar Zaman ruled out, Mohammad Haris comes into the playing XI. For South Africa, David Miller misses out with an injury. Heinrich Klaasen replaces him. Tabraiz Shamsi is also in for Keshav Maharaj.

PAK vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Today's PAK vs SA pitch report

According to Danny Morrison and Dale Steyn, the pitch that was used for the New Zealand-Sri Lanka game is going to be in operation today. The strip looked flat but only Glenn Phillips passed his test with flying colors the other day. There was a hint of turn too. Overall, a good-looking wicket.

Today's PAK vs SA match players list

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks.

PAK vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

