Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in a crucial Group 2 Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Thursday, October 27. The match will be significant for the two sides considering how things panned out for both in their respective previous games. While Pakistan were edged out by India, Zimbabwe escaped with a no result despite a poor effort against South Africa.

A loss against India in the World Cup always hurts Pakistan. They will be hugely disappointed this time as well, knowing they let the game slip in the end, although the genius of Virat Kohli cannot be ignored. Their bowling completely lost shape at the death. There were a few positives, though, despite the loss. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed proved Pakistan’s batting is not all about Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

As for Zimbabwe, they need to display significant improvement in both their batting and bowling departments. They did well enough in the first round to qualify for the Super 12. But against the big boys, they need to lift their game even further.

Today's PAK vs ZIM toss result

Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, skipper Craig Ervine said:

“Wicket's going to play the same throughout. Want to put on a decent score and put them under pressure.”

Zimbabwe have made one change to their team - Brad Evans comes in for Tendai Chatara. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr replaces Asif Ali.

PAK vs ZIM - Today's match playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (w), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Today's PAK vs ZIM pitch report

There could be some swing early on. The wicket can be expected to stay the same for most of the 40 overs.

Today's PAK vs ZIM match players list

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (w), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

