“I start fighting with everyone” - Ramiz Raja explains why he avoids watching cricket matches in stadiums

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed that he avoids going to stadiums to watch cricket matches because he doesn’t have the temperament to do so. He explained that he gets angry very easily when he sees players making mistakes.

The 60-year-old recently attended the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. The former Pakistan skipper was embroiled in a controversy as he was involved in a verbal fight with an Indian reporter after the team's loss. He was also peeved over Pakistan's overall performance in the summit clash of the T20 tournament.

On Friday (September 16), the PCB chief took part in a Q&A session with fans on the board’s official YouTube channel. Asked why he appeared agitated during the Asia Cup final, the 60-year-old explained:

“I usually don’t go to watch matches, because then I start fighting with everyone. I don’t have the temperament to watch matches. Even small mistakes anger me a lot.”

“During the final, I was angry because I knew that hitting spinners is not the strong point of our middle-order batters. Pakistan need to improve a lot when it comes to reading the ball from the hand. Taking on spin is not Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali’s strong points,” he added.

Both Pakistan batters were dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the final as they failed to read the Sri Lankan leg-spinner's variations. Earlier, Hasaranga had also dismissed half-centurion Mohammad Rizwan at the start of the same over as the Lankans took complete control of the final.

“Maybe they need to practice high catches with earphones and loud music” - Raja on Pakistan’s fielding

Apart from poor batting, Pakistan’s disappointing fielding effort also cost them dearly in the Asia Cup final. Player of the Match Bhanuka Rajapaksa was dropped twice, with Shadab Khan and Asif Ali also colliding while attempting to take a skier.

Asked for his honest views on Pakistan’s fielding effort, Raja wasn’t too harsh on the players. He explained:

“I watched the final and there was so much noise that the players could not hear each other. Maybe they need to practice high catches with earphones on and loud music playing on it. That way, they can learn to call in such a noisy environment. It was difficult to make a call in that situation during the game.”

Batting first in the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka recovered from 58 for 5 to post 170 for 6. Pakistan could only manage 147 in response.

