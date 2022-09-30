Road Safety World Series T20 2022: [WATCH] Sachin Tendulkar has a cute interaction with Irfan Pathan's son

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar interacted with all-rounder Irfan Pathan’s son Imran after the team’s win over Australia Legends in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends by five wickets in the knockout clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28). Irfan was one of the heroes of the team’s win, clobbering an unbeaten 37 off 12 balls, a scintillating knock which included two fours and four sixes.

The former India all-rounder won the game for his side by whacking Brett Lee for a boundary in the last over of the match. On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Irfan’s son shared a video of Tendulkar having a chat with Imran.

In the clip, Tendulkar is heard telling the young boy that they won the game because of the sixes smashed by his dad. Irfan himself appears at the end of the video and says, “Thank you, paaji.” The video was shared with the caption:

“And that’s how we won the game! @sachintendulkar.”

India Legends now await the winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends, which will be held on Friday. The final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 will be played in Raipur on October 1.

Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan star in India Legends’ semi-final triumph

India Legends opener Naman Ojha (90* off 62) and Irfan starred in India Legends’ semi-final win over Australia Legends. Chasing 172, they got home in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Ojha smashed seven fours and five sixes in his terrific knock. He featured in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 50 with Irfan.

India Legends got off to a shaky start in the chase, losing Tendulkar (10) and Suresh Raina (11) cheaply. Yuvraj Singh (18) featured in a third-wicket stand of 61 with Ojha, with the latter being the dominant partner. After all-rounders Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan fell for single-figure scores, Ojha and Irfan ensured victory for India Legends.

Earlier, bowling first after winning the toss, India Legends restricted Australia Legends to 171 for 5. Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

