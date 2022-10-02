Road Safety World Series T20 2022: [WATCH] Suresh Raina gets autographed bat from India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar

Suresh Raina got a bat autographed by India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar during the Road Safety World Series T20 2022, which concluded in Raipur on Saturday, October 1. The latter even shared a message for the former Indian cricketer on the willow.

Tendulkar-led India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the Road Safety World Series 2022 final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

On Sunday, October 2, Raina took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from the India Legends dressing room, in which Tendulkar is seen autographing a bat for the left-hander. The former uploaded the clip with the caption:

“With the God of cricket @sachintendulkar. An inspiration to not only me but millions across the world! Love and respect always Paaji. #sachintendulkar #blessed #gratitude.”

Both Raina and Tendulkar were key members of Team India’s 50-over World Cup squad in 2011, when the Men in Blue lifted the trophy at home.

Naman Ojha’s ton leads India Legends to victory in final

Opener Naman Ojha scored a terrific 108 off 71 balls as India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 final on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, India Legends put up 195 for six in their 20 overs. Ojha clobbered 15 fours and two sixes in his terrific knock. The batting side lost skipper Sachin Tendulkar for a golden duck, while Raina was dismissed for four. However, Ojha and Vinay Kumar (36) added 90 for third wicket to lift the team.

Nuwan Kulasekara (3/29) and Isuru Udana (2/34) came up with good bowling performances for Sri Lanka Legends.

Chasing a tough target of 196, the Sri Lanka Legends were bowled out for 162 in 18.5 overs. Vinay Kumar (3/38) and Abhimanyu Mithun (2/27) were the top wicket-takers for India Legends, while Rajesh Pawar, Stuart Binny, Rahul Sharma and Yusuf Pathan chipped in with one wicket each.

Ojha was named Player of the Final for his stupendous knock, while Tillakaratne Dilshan was named Player of the Series for his all-round performance in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

