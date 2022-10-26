SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Bangladesh match

Sydney will host the South Africa vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday afternoon. It is an important Super 12 fixture for South Africa as they were forced to share points with Zimbabwe in their opening game.

On the other hand, Bangladesh ended their long losing streak in the second round of T20 World Cup events by defeating the Netherlands in their Super 12 opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in the mega event.

Ahead of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats and records in T20I cricket.

South Africa vs Bangladesh head-to-head record

South Africa lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh 7-0. Bangladesh have never won a T20I match against the Proteas.

SA vs BAN head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Two of the seven matches between South Africa and Bangladesh have taken place in T20 World Cups. South Africa lead 2-0 in their head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup matches.

Last 5 South Africa vs Bangladesh games in South Africa

South Africa have won all four home T20I matches against Bangladesh. Here is a summary of those four fixtures:

SA (224/4) beat BAN (141) by 83 runs, Oct 29, 2017 SA (195/4) beat BAN (175/9) by 20 runs, Oct 26, 2017 SA (118/7) beat BAN (109/8) by 12 runs via D/L method, Nov 5, 2008 SA (146/3) beat BAN (144) by 7 wickets, Sep 15, 2007

Last 5 SA vs BAN games in Bangladesh

Bangladesh hosted South Africa for a two-match T20I series in 2015. Here is a brief summary of the two games played during that series:

SA (169/4) beat BAN (138) by 31 runs, Jul 7, 2015 SA (148/4) beat BAN (96) by 52 runs, Jul 5, 2015

