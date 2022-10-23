SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Zimbabwe match

Fans will witness the South Africa vs Zimbabwe match at the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow (Monday, October 24). The two African sides will play their first matches of the Super 12 round against each other.

South Africa qualified for the Super 12 stage directly, thanks to their position in the ICC T20I Rankings. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, had to play qualifiers and then Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 to make it to the Super 12s.

Zimbabwe topped Group B in Round 1 by defeating Scotland and Ireland. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum against the Proteas. Ahead of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe match, here are the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#southafrica #newzealand #savsnz #t20worldcup South Africa wiped the floor with New Zealand in their T20 World Cup warm-up match 🏏 South Africa wiped the floor with New Zealand in their T20 World Cup warm-up match 🏏#southafrica #newzealand #savsnz #t20worldcup https://t.co/Oth9pV5AZW

South Africa lead the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe 5-0. The two African teams have battled five times in T20I cricket, with the Rainbow Nation emerging victorious in all the games.

SA vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Zimbabwe by 1-0. The Proteas beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 2012 edition.

Last 5 SA vs ZIM games in South Africa

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻🫡



#t20worldcup #zimbabwe #cricket Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 12 stage for the first time in the history of T20 World Cup🏻🫡 Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 12 stage for the first time in the history of T20 World Cup 🙌🏻🫡#t20worldcup #zimbabwe #cricket https://t.co/KAugRixjBm

South Africa have hosted Zimbabwe in four T20I matches thus far. Here's a summary of those four games:

SA (135/4) beat ZIM (132/7) by 6 wickets, Oct 12, 2018. SA (160/6) beat ZIM (126) by 34 runs, Oct 9, 2018. SA (194/6) beat ZIM (186/7) by 8 runs, Oct 10, 2010. SA (169/3) beat ZIM (168/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2010.

Last 5 SA vs ZIM games in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have never hosted a T20I game against South Africa. Hence, no data is available for matches between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Zimbabwean soil.

Which team will win the South Africa vs Zimbabwe match in the T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes