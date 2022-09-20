SA20: Full list of players signed by all six franchises for the South Africa T20 League

The inaugural player auction for SA20, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new franchise-based T20 league, was held on Monday (September 19). Proteas players dominated the auction, with young Tristan Stubbs being sold to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R 9.2 million. Experienced T20 campaigner Rilee Rossouw went to R 6.9 million for Pretoria Capitals.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has been swiftly rising up the ranks in South African cricket. His worth was visible at the SA20 auction as he was picked up by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R 6.1 million.

Experienced left arm seamer Wayne Parnell was bought by Pretoria Capitals for R 5.6 million, while Proteas pacer Sisanda Magala was sold to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R 5.4 million.

SA20 is set to be held in January 2023. The South African competition and International League T20 (ILT20) - UAE’s T20 tournament - are the two new leagues which will join the increasing list of franchise competitions.

Six franchises will take part in the inaugural edition of SA20 - Johannesburg Super Kings, Durban's Super Giants, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. All six teams have been bought by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.

The overall purse for the franchises was set at US $2 million, while the maximum squad strength was capped at 17. Out of the 17 players in a squad, 10 are South African cricketers, while the remaining seven are overseas players.

SA20 full squad list of all six franchises

Below is the full squad list of all six franchises that will be featuring in the inaugural edition of the SA20 league:

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferriera, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka.

Durban's Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder.

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen.

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf.

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Joshua Little, Shaun Von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis De Bruyn, Marco Marais, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

