ENG vs SA 2022: Tristan Stubbs grabs blinder against England, turns superman to remove Moeen Ali

South Africa player Tristan Stubbs took one of the most magnificent catches in international cricket on Sunday (July 31) in the third ODI against England at Southampton.

Stubbs leapt into the air to grab a blinder off a leading edge from England all-rounder Moeen Ali. He made a full-length dive to pluck it mid-air off his left hand during the tenth over bowled by Aiden Markram, leaving everyone astounded with his fielding genius.

Also Read: WATCH: Bowler fields off his own bowling but ends up sending it for a boundary in English County Championship

Sharing the video on Twitter, England Cricket wrote:

“One of the best catches you’ll ever see.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote:

“Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder and England are four down.”

Twitter users went crazy with Stubbs' acrobatic skills. Here are a few tweets reacting to his spectacular catch.

One user wrote:

"Spectacular catch from Tristan stubbs....MI blood for a reason."

Prashant45 @Prashant45hit Spectacular catch from Tristan stubbs....MI blood for a reason 🤯🥵 Spectacular catch from Tristan stubbs....MI blood for a reason 🤯🥵 https://t.co/gKFoE2EUD6

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #ENGvSA One of the greatest catches you will ever see - 21 year old Tristan Stubbs #Cricket One of the greatest catches you will ever see - 21 year old Tristan Stubbs #Cricket #ENGvSA https://t.co/6rhLS0zNjJ

A user called him Superman for his unbelievable catch.

Gills @gpricey23 #ENGvSA Omg Tristan Stubbs what a catch!!!! Good bowling so far boys! Keep going Omg Tristan Stubbs what a catch!!!! Good bowling so far boys! Keep going 🔥 #ENGvSA

Aman Tiwari @amantiwari_ SUPER DUPER MAN



WHAT A CATCHSUPER DUPER MAN WHAT A CATCH 😳 SUPER DUPER MANhttps://t.co/Wbm57QGcnd

South Africa secure series win as Tristan Stubbs' pockets a blinder

With the series level at 1-1 ahead of the third T20I, South Africa scored 191/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks (70) and Aiden Markram (51) played a crucial role in helping the Proteas stay on top, as England bowlers were taken to the cleaners, barring David Willey, who scalped three wickets.

In response, England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler provided a decent start but soon fell prey to top bowling performances by South Africa. Tabraiz Shamsi emerged as the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul as England surrendered for 101, losing the match by 90 runs and series 2-1. Jonny Bairstow (27) tried his best but couldn't find support from the other end. He was the last wicket to get dismissed.

Stubbs, who was a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) during the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), had earlier made headlines when he smashed 72 runs off just 28 balls against England in the first T20I. His stunning catch was the highlight of an otherwise lopsided encounter.

Also Read: "At his age, he can’t even play domestic cricket in Pakistan"- Salman Butt trolls Pakistan cricket while praising Dinesh Karthik

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Tristan Stubbs pulled off the catch of a lifetime? Yes No 0 votes so far