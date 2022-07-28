WATCH: Bowler fields off his own bowling but ends up sending it for a boundary in English County Championship

A bizarre incident took place in the English County Championship on Wednesday. Surrey pacer Ryan Patel couldn’t keep his calm against Warwickshire when the batsman played the ball straight back to him.

As he tried to throw the ball quickly at the striker’s end, he overcooked it and the throw ended up over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary. The incident took place during a County Championship Division 1 game at the Oval.

Also Read: PAK vs SL 2022: Top 10 memes after Pakistan surrender meekly on day 5 of second Test and lose by 246 runs

Patel bowled a full, out-swinging delivery to Sam Hain during the 68th over of Warwickshire’s second innings. When the batsman hit it back to him, the Surrey bowler committed the inadvertent mistake.

Sharing the funny incident on Twitter, the official handle of the County Championship wrote:

“Have you seen a 4 like this before? Ryan Patel fields off his own bowling and sends it straight over Ben Foakes’ head”

LV= Insurance County Championship @CountyChamp like this before?



Ryan Patel fields off his own bowling and sends it straight over Ben Foakes' head



live: Have you ever seen alike this before?Ryan Patel fields off his own bowling and sends it straight over Ben Foakes' head #LVCountyChamp live: ms.spr.ly/LVCountyChamp22 Have you ever seen a 4️⃣ like this before? 👀Ryan Patel fields off his own bowling and sends it straight over Ben Foakes' head 😓#LVCountyChamp live: ms.spr.ly/LVCountyChamp22 https://t.co/1sw1Mr5WLd

Twitter users react to the funny incident in County Championship

The viral clip of this passage of play is doing the rounds on social media. Since being shared on the micro-blogging website, the clip has garnered 42.7K views on the platform. Twitter users came up with funny comments on the viral video.

A user trolled the bowler.

“Reminds me of Cook 2010 vs Pakistan to reach 100. Perhaps the ultimate sliding doors innings,” added a die-hard cricket fan.

Matt Grubb @mattgrubb47 @CountyChamp Reminds me of Cook 2010 v Pakistan to reach 100. Perhaps the ultimate sliding doors innings @CountyChamp Reminds me of Cook 2010 v Pakistan to reach 100. Perhaps the ultimate sliding doors innings

Warwickshire scored 253 runs in their first innings and ended Day 3 on 270/4. Sam Hain remained unbeaten on 87 along with captain Will Rhodes (72*).

Surrey had earlier scored 316 in their opening innings as Ollie Pope scored 65. They are currently leading the points table with six wins in 10 matches in County Championship Division 1.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: Wasim Jaffer’s meme sums up Shubman Gill’s rise in stature as ODI opener after heroics in 3rd match

LIVE POLL Q. Is this the most weird fielding that you've witnessed in cricket? Yes No 1 votes so far