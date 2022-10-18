SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before Scotland vs Ireland match

The Scotland vs Ireland match will take place at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 19, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland are coming off a massive 42-run win against two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies.

On the other hand, Ireland suffered a morale-shattering 31-run loss against Zimbabwe. Another defeat in Round 1 could bring an early end to Ireland's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

Meanwhile, Scotland can inch a step closer to the Super 12 stage with a victory over Ireland tomorrow. Ahead of the Scotland vs Ireland match, here's a look at the T20I head-to-head record between the two teams.

Scotland vs Ireland head-to-head record

Ireland lead the head-to-head record against Scotland 7-3. The two teams have battled in 13 T20Is, with one of them ending in a tie and two of them producing no results.

SCO vs IRE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Interestingly, Scotland and Ireland have never crossed paths at the T20 World Cup. The upcoming match will mark the first time fans will witness the Scotland vs Ireland rivalry at the grand stage.

Last 5 games between Scotland vs Ireland in Scotland

Another interesting fact about the rivalry between Scotland and Ireland is that none of the 13 T20Is played between the two nations have taken place in Scotland. They have either battled at neutral venues or in Ireland. Hence, there is no data available for their matches in Scotland.

Last 5 games between SCO vs IRE in Ireland

Ireland has hosted Scotland in seven T20Is. The Irish team leads the head-to-head record 3-2 in their last five completed matches. Here's a brief summary:

IRE (186/9) beat SCO (185/6) by 1 run, Sep 20, 2019. IRE (194/6) beat SCO (193/7) by 4 wickets, Sep 17, 2019. SCO (167/4) beat IRE (166/6) by 6 wickets, Jun 20, 2015. SCO (150/4) beat IRE (146/5) by 6 wickets, Jun 18, 2015. IRE (118/6) beat SCO (117) by 4 wickets, Aug 2, 2008.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes