SCO vs IRE, WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Bellerive Oval, Hobart Pitch history and T20I records

The second set of T20 World Cup 2022 Group B matches will take place on Wednesday, October 19, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland will lock horns with Ireland in the first match, followed by a clash between the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Two teams from Group B will advance to the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Scotland and Zimbabwe can book their places in the next round of the competition by registering a win tomorrow.

If Scotland beat Ireland and Zimbabwe beat the West Indies, the winners will advance to the Super 12, while the losers will return home. However, if Ireland beat Scotland and the West Indies defeat Zimbabwe, the group will be wide open, with the matches on Friday becoming virtual eliminators.

Ahead of an exciting day at the Bellerive Oval, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20I matches played at this venue.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart T20I stats

T20I matches played: 5.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 103* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. England, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 213/4 - Australia vs. England, 2014.

Lowest team score: 118 - West Indies vs. Scotland, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 161/5 - Australia vs. England, 2018.

Average 1st-innings score: 176.

Bellerive Oval last T20I match

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs in the last T20I hosted by Hobart. A half-century from Sikandar Raza powered the African team to a 174-run total in the first innings. Chasing 175 for a win, Ireland managed 143/9 in their 20 overs.

10 sixes were hit across two innings. 16 wickets fell in the contest, with pace bowlers picking up 12 of them.

