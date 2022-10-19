Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Scotland will face Ireland in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19. Both sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective opening matches of the tournament. Scotland stunned West Indies by 42 runs to cause the second major upset of this year’s T20 World Cup. Ireland, on the other hand, lost to Zimbabwe.

Scotland put up a good all-round effort to get the better of West Indies. George Munsey scored a terrific half-century and guided the innings even as wickets fell around him. His knock, eventually, was a decisive one. Their bowling was also top-notch, although poor shot selection from the Windies helped. Mark Watt, Brad Wheal and Michael Leask were all among the wickets.

Ireland had their chances against Zimbabwe, but could not grab them. Bowling first, they had reduced the opponents to 79/4 but Sikandar Raza swung the momentum of the game with a brilliant knock. Ireland then never got going in the chase and ended up well short of the target. A pretty unimpressive effort overall.

Today's SCO vs IRE toss result

Scotland have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Richie Berrington said:

(This is a) used surface. Hopefully we can put them under (Ireland) pressure in the second innings.”

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie described the wicket as a belter and hoped it stays good for 40 overs.

Both teams are unchanged for the match.

SCO vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Today's SCO vs IRE pitch report

According to Samuel Badree, the pitch looks less green and a little drier as well - the effect of the sun taking place. Still looks like a good pitch to bat on. Pacers might have to use their cutters a lot more on this surface.

Today's SCO vs IRE match players list

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen, Chris Sole, Craig Wallace.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

SCO vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: Chris Broad

