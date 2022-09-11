SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

So, there won’t be an India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2022 after all. Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday (September 11). The two teams met in the last Super 4 clash on Friday, with Sri Lanka registering an impressive five-wicket win. All that matters now, though, is how the teams fare on Sunday.

Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup campaign got off to a disastrous start as they were annihilated by Afghanistan in the opening match of the tournament. The islanders, however, have gone from strength to strength since then. They were unbeaten in the Super 4 stage, getting the better of Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. Their batters have impressed with some fearless hitting, while the variation in their bowling has troubled opposition batters.

On paper, Pakistan look a stronger side. However, they have not been consistent enough. They began the tournament with a loss to India, but recovered to thump Hong Kong and then got the better of India in the Super 4 encounter. Babar Azam’s form is a concern, but they have enough match-winners who can do the job in the final.

Today's SL vs PAK toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking after winning the toss, their skipper Babar Azam said:

“Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament.”

For Pakistan, Shabad Khan and Naseem Shah are back for Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali. Sri Lanka have made no changes to their playing XI.

SL vs PAK - Today's Match Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Today's SL vs PAK match player list

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

SL vs PAK - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Masudur Rahman

TV umpire: Bismillah Jan Shinwari

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

