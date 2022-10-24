South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Zimbabwe impressed in the first round of the ICC tournament to book their place in the Super 12. While they went down to the West Indies by 31 runs, they registered clinical wins over Ireland and Scotland.

In a must-win match against the Scots, Zimbabwe registered a five-wicket triumph. Their bowling was excellent as Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara claimed two wickets each. Blessing Muzarabani has also done a good job in the tournament. However, they seem to be over-dependent on Sikandar Raza in the batting, although skipper Craig Ervine did score a fifty against Scotland.

South Africa will start as favorites. However, they registered series losses in India (T20Is and ODIs) ahead of the World Cup. Their bowling was expensive and, barring a couple of games, their batting also struggled. Skipper Temba Bavuma’s place is under the scanner following a string of low scores. In short, they haven’t had the best of preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Today's SA vs ZIM toss result

Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Ervine said:

“Getting runs on the board will be a good start, the wicket will quicken up as the game goes on.”

Zimbabwe are going into the match with an unchanged playing XI. South Africa have picked Keshav Maharaj as their lone spinner.

SA vs ZIM - Today's match playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (w), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Today's SA vs ZIM pitch report

As observed in the first match of the day, batting might not be as easy in the second innings. Batting first might be the right way to go on the surface, but with overcast conditions, there could be assistance for bowlers right through the game.

Today's SA vs ZIM match players list

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza

SA vs ZIM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: David Boon

