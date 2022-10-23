Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, October 23. Both teams qualified from the first round, winning two of their three matches. They will now be keen to carry on the momentum in the Super 12 as well.

Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign got off to the worst possible start as they were stunned by Namibia by 55 runs in the tournament opener. The margin of defeat put their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy. However, Dasun Shanaka and co. lifted themselves in the nick of time and registered a clinical 79-run triumph over UAE. A 16-run win against Netherlands confirmed their spot in the Super 12.

Like the Lankans, Ireland also began the World Cup in disappointing fashion, going down to Zimbabwe by 31 runs. A blinder of an innings from Curtis Campher, however, lifted them to an unlikely win against Scotland. The Irish were outstanding in their must-win encounter against West Indies. A nine-wicket triumph put them in a Super 12, while also knocking out two-time champions Windies.

Today's SL vs IRE toss result

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie said:

“It is a wicket we have played on before, so we'll try to get as many runs as possible.”

Ireland have not made any changes to their playing XI. Sri Lanka have rested Pathum Nissanka, who is struggling with an injury.

SL vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Today's SL vs IRE pitch report

According to Dirk Nannes, the surface seems to be true, it is a solid track. There will be a bit of bounce and spin. 160 could be a par score.

Today's SL vs IRE match players list

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

SL vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: David Boon

