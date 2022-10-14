Create

"Isko bhi statpadding sikha rhe hai" - Twitterati come up with hilarious reactions as Babar, Rizwan give batting tips to Liton Das

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 14, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan interacting with Liton Das. Pics: PCB & Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan interacted with Bangladesh's wicketkeeper batter Liton Das after the tri-series T20I match between the two teams in Christchurch on Thursday (October 13).

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the game played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh put up a competitive 173 for 6 on the board. Litton Das top-scored with 69 off 42, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan contributed 68 off 42.

In response, Pakistan got home in 19.5 overs. Openers Azam and Rizwan starred with the bat again, adding 101 in 12.3 overs. While the Pakistan skipper scored 55 off 40 balls, Rizwan was named Player of his Match for his 56-ball 69.

Following the match, the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a clip of Rizwan and Babar giving batting tips to Das.

Learning never stops 🇵🇰🤝🇧🇩#PAKvBAN | #NZTriSeries https://t.co/Cpq660nq7l

Twitterati took the occasion to troll the Pakistan cricketers, with many pointing out that the Bangladesh batter had a better strike-rate in the match compared to Pakistan's openers. Here are some funny reactions from the micro-blogging site:

@TheRealPCB Acting like they achieved something
@TheRealPCB Rizwan 69 off 56 Liton 69 off 42 🤣
@TheRealPCB seems like only Afghanistan fight with Pakistan. others enjoye cordial relations
@TheRealPCB ZimBabar and rizwan should learn from liton das because he is better T20 batsman then them and he proved it today also.
@TheRealPCB Han han sekhao inn ko b k kesy selfish khela jata hai how to make a good Selfish
@TheRealPCB Isko bhi statpadding sikha rhe hai arre chordo bhai isko ek lauta striker hai apne team ka 💀
@TheRealPCB @Lil_Boies45 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Yeh dono toh aise gyaan pel rahe hai jaise hayden gilchrist ho😂😂
@TheRealPCB They should take lessons from Litton Das
@TheRealPCB tuk tuk kese khelna hai wo sikha raha hai 🤣🤣🤣
@TheRealPCB Final me dekh lenge tumharemotivational speech 😎
@TheRealPCB Liton das learning dete huye how to play T20 cricket https://t.co/VDZJPikGoY
@TheRealPCB Babar & Rizwan:bhai Har ball pe single lelo ,risk nahi lene ka.

While Babar and Rizwan are among the top-ranked batters in T20I cricket, they have often been criticized by fans and experts for their “slow” strike rate in the format.

What Babar and Rizwan told Das

During the interaction, Pakistan captain Babar advised Das not to pay too much heed to critics. He was heard saying:

"Your confidence will grow if you listen less to batting critics. As soon as you hear someone mention something about you, your mind will be immediately diverted.”

Rizwan, on the other hand, urged Das to put in extra effort if he wants to do well consistently. He stated:

"Success is impossible without hard work. When you do anything different, your appearance changes. That is how you make a name for yourself.”

With Bangladesh being knocked out, Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the tri-series final in Christchurch on Friday.

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...