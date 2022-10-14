"Isko bhi statpadding sikha rhe hai" - Twitterati come up with hilarious reactions as Babar, Rizwan give batting tips to Liton Das

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan interacted with Bangladesh's wicketkeeper batter Liton Das after the tri-series T20I match between the two teams in Christchurch on Thursday (October 13).

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the game played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh put up a competitive 173 for 6 on the board. Litton Das top-scored with 69 off 42, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan contributed 68 off 42.

In response, Pakistan got home in 19.5 overs. Openers Azam and Rizwan starred with the bat again, adding 101 in 12.3 overs. While the Pakistan skipper scored 55 off 40 balls, Rizwan was named Player of his Match for his 56-ball 69.

Following the match, the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a clip of Rizwan and Babar giving batting tips to Das.

Twitterati took the occasion to troll the Pakistan cricketers, with many pointing out that the Bangladesh batter had a better strike-rate in the match compared to Pakistan's openers. Here are some funny reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Liton 69 off 42 🤣 @TheRealPCB Rizwan 69 off 56Liton 69 off 42 🤣 @TheRealPCB Rizwan 69 off 56 Liton 69 off 42 🤣

Rahul 🇮🇳 @MS_Dhohi @TheRealPCB ZimBabar and rizwan should learn from liton das because he is better T20 batsman then them and he proved it today also. @TheRealPCB ZimBabar and rizwan should learn from liton das because he is better T20 batsman then them and he proved it today also.

Ahsan Tariq @AhsanKashmiri89 @TheRealPCB Han han sekhao inn ko b k kesy selfish khela jata hai how to make a good Selfish @TheRealPCB Han han sekhao inn ko b k kesy selfish khela jata hai how to make a good Selfish

Sohaib attari @Battrickpateman @TheRealPCB Isko bhi statpadding sikha rhe hai arre chordo bhai isko ek lauta striker hai apne team ka @TheRealPCB Isko bhi statpadding sikha rhe hai arre chordo bhai isko ek lauta striker hai apne team ka 💀

Yeh dono toh aise gyaan pel rahe hai jaise hayden gilchrist ho @Lil_Boies45 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Yeh dono toh aise gyaan pel rahe hai jaise hayden gilchrist ho @TheRealPCB @Lil_Boies45 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Yeh dono toh aise gyaan pel rahe hai jaise hayden gilchrist ho😂😂

SKY 360° @YODDHA_PRADIP @TheRealPCB tuk tuk kese khelna hai wo sikha raha hai 🤣🤣🤣 @TheRealPCB tuk tuk kese khelna hai wo sikha raha hai 🤣🤣🤣

motivational speech @TheRealPCB Final me dekh lenge tumharemotivational speech @TheRealPCB Final me dekh lenge tumharemotivational speech 😎

ZD @Shashwa53226410 @TheRealPCB Babar & Rizwan:bhai Har ball pe single lelo ,risk nahi lene ka. @TheRealPCB Babar & Rizwan:bhai Har ball pe single lelo ,risk nahi lene ka.

While Babar and Rizwan are among the top-ranked batters in T20I cricket, they have often been criticized by fans and experts for their “slow” strike rate in the format.

What Babar and Rizwan told Das

During the interaction, Pakistan captain Babar advised Das not to pay too much heed to critics. He was heard saying:

"Your confidence will grow if you listen less to batting critics. As soon as you hear someone mention something about you, your mind will be immediately diverted.”

Rizwan, on the other hand, urged Das to put in extra effort if he wants to do well consistently. He stated:

"Success is impossible without hard work. When you do anything different, your appearance changes. That is how you make a name for yourself.”

With Bangladesh being knocked out, Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the tri-series final in Christchurch on Friday.

