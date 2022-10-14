Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Prithvi Shaw hammers blazing ton in Mumbai’s win over Assam; Shivam Mavi claims 4/14 as UP thump Delhi (Round-up)

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw gave yet another demonstration of his excellent form, clobbering 134 off just 61 balls in his team’s win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match in Rajkot on Friday, October 14. Shaw’s brilliance saw Mumbai post 230 for three after which their bowlers held Assam to 169.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) seamer Shivam Mavi was among the other star performers of the day. In the Elite Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 against Delhi, he registered figures of 4/14 in 3.5 overs as UP bowled out the opposition of 99. UP skipper Karan Sharma’s unbeaten 52 off 50 then lifted his side to a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph.
In an Elite Group B game held in Jaipur, pacer Arjun Tendulkar registered superb figures of 4/10 for Goa against Hyderabad. However, Tilak Varma’s 62 and skipper Tanmay Agarwal’s 55 lifted Hyderabad to 177/6. Tendulkar’s effort went in vain as T Ravi Teja’s 4/20 bowled Hyderabad to a 37-run win.
Among the other matches, Saurashtra hammered Nagaland by 97 runs in an Elite Group D encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Indore. Samarth Vyas’ unbeaten 97 off 51 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 35-ball 62 took Saurashtra to 203/5. Nagaland responded with 106/5.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores
Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Friday.
Elite Group A (Rajkot)
Mumbai (230/3) beat Assam (169) by 61 runs
Uttarakhand (194/2) beat Madhya Pradesh (144/9) by 50 runs
Vidarbha (192/6) beat Mizoram (78/6) by 114 runs
Rajasthan (167/6) beat Railways (159/8) by eight runs
Elite Group B (Jaipur)
Punjab (119/1) beat Tripura (118/7) by nine wickets
Uttar Pradesh (102/2) beat Delhi (99) by eight wickets
Manipur (125/7) beat Puducherry (122/5) by three runs
Hyderabad (177/6) beat Goa (140) by 37 runs
Elite Group C (Chandigarh)
Karnataka (90/1) beat Meghalaya (89/8) by nine wickets
Services (76/1) beat Arunachal Pradesh (75) by nine wickets
Elite Group C (Mohali)
Kerala (132/7) beat Haryana (131/7) by three wickets
Maharashtra (176/7) beat Jammu and Kashmir (175/5) by three wickets.
Elite Group D (Indore)
Saurashtra (203/5) beat Nagaland (106/5) by 97 runs
Himachal Pradesh (179/7) beat Bihar (150/6) by 29 runs
Gujarat (156/8) beat Baroda (153) by two wickets
Elite Group E (Lucknow)
Tamil Nadu (80/1) beat Sikkim (79) by nine wickets
Chandigarh (107/1) beat Jharkhand (106/9) by nine wickets
Bengal (87/2) beat Odisha (86) by eight wickets