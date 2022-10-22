Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Riyan Parag guides Assam to win over MP; Mumbai survive Uttarakhand scare (Round-up)

Riyan Parag starred with a fine 75-run knock off 41 deliveries as Assam beat Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in an Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 tournament on Saturday, October 22. Assam were set a challenging 193 for victory in Rajkot, but Parag’s brilliance took them home in 19.1 overs.

In the same group, Mumbai had a close shave against Uttarakhand. The latter needed 175 for a famous win and opener Avneesh Sudha’s 96 off 66 saw them reach 172/9.

In an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Jaipur, half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh (80* off 49) and Shubman Gill (57* off 44) saw Punjab down Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets in a chase of 148. Also, Rahul Buddhi's 72* led Hyderabad's 10-wicket thumping of Manipur while chasing 118.

K Gowtham and Manish Pandey starred in Karnataka’s five-wicket win over Haryana in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Mohali. Gowtham 3/17 held Haryana to 125/9 after which Pandey hammered 64* off 47. Among other results, Baroda beat Andhra by 11 runs in Group D, while Jharkhand trounced Sikkim by 10 wickets in Group E.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores

Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Saturday.

Elite Group A (Rajkot)

Rajasthan (183/3) beat Mizoram (110/7) by 73 runs

Assam (194/5) beat Madhya Pradesh (192/4) by five wickets

Mumbai (174/5) beat Uttarakhand (172/9) by two runs

Vidarbha (153/4) beat Railways (150/5) by six wickets

Elite Group B (Jaipur)

Hyderabad (120/0) beat Manipur (117) by 10 wickets

Punjab (148/1) beat Uttar Pradesh (147/7) by nine wickets

Delhi (139/4) beat Tripura (134) by six wickets

Goa (89/4) beat Puducherry (88) by six wickets

Elite Group C (Chandigarh)

Maharashtra (162/5) beat Arunachal Pradesh (99/9) by 63 runs

Kerala (101/5) beat Meghalaya (100/8) by five wickets

Elite Group C (Mohali)

Karnataka (129/5) beat Haryana (125/9) by five wickets

Services (152/7) beat Jammu and Kashmir (149/6) by three wickets

Elite Group D (Indore)

Baroda (161/6) beat Andhra (150/6) by 11 runs

Himachal Pradesh (88/1) beat Nagaland (86/8) by nine wickets

Gujarat (165/6) beat Bihar (161/7) by four wickets

Elite Group E (Lucknow)

Chhattisgarh (167/7) beat Odisha (80) by 87 runs

Jharkhand (61/0) beat Sikkim (58) by 10 wickets

Chandigarh (138/2) beat Bengal (135/8) by eight wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Knockout schedule

Saturday’s matches saw the conclusion of the group stage of the tournament. The schedule for the knockout matches of the T20 event is as follows:

October 30

Pre Quarter Final 1- Vidarbha vs Haryana

Pre Quarter Final 2- Punjab vs Chhattisgarh

Pre Quarter Final 3- Kerala vs Saurashtra

November 1

Quarter Final 1 - Mumbai vs Winner of Pre Quarter Final 1

Quarter Final 2 - Delhi vs Winner of Pre Quarter Final 2

Quarter Final 3 - Karnataka vs Winner of Pre QF 3

Quarter Final 4 - Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal

The semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 will be played on November 3 followed by the final on November 5.

