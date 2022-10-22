Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Riyan Parag guides Assam to win over MP; Mumbai survive Uttarakhand scare (Round-up)

Riyan Parag starred with a fine 75-run knock off 41 deliveries as Assam beat Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in an Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 tournament on Saturday, October 22. Assam were set a challenging 193 for victory in Rajkot, but Parag’s brilliance took them home in 19.1 overs.
In the same group, Mumbai had a close shave against Uttarakhand. The latter needed 175 for a famous win and opener Avneesh Sudha’s 96 off 66 saw them reach 172/9.
In an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Jaipur, half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh (80* off 49) and Shubman Gill (57* off 44) saw Punjab down Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets in a chase of 148. Also, Rahul Buddhi's 72* led Hyderabad's 10-wicket thumping of Manipur while chasing 118.
K Gowtham and Manish Pandey starred in Karnataka’s five-wicket win over Haryana in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Mohali. Gowtham 3/17 held Haryana to 125/9 after which Pandey hammered 64* off 47. Among other results, Baroda beat Andhra by 11 runs in Group D, while Jharkhand trounced Sikkim by 10 wickets in Group E.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores
Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Saturday.
Elite Group A (Rajkot)
Rajasthan (183/3) beat Mizoram (110/7) by 73 runs
Assam (194/5) beat Madhya Pradesh (192/4) by five wickets
Mumbai (174/5) beat Uttarakhand (172/9) by two runs
Vidarbha (153/4) beat Railways (150/5) by six wickets
Elite Group B (Jaipur)
Hyderabad (120/0) beat Manipur (117) by 10 wickets
Punjab (148/1) beat Uttar Pradesh (147/7) by nine wickets
Delhi (139/4) beat Tripura (134) by six wickets
Goa (89/4) beat Puducherry (88) by six wickets
Elite Group C (Chandigarh)
Maharashtra (162/5) beat Arunachal Pradesh (99/9) by 63 runs
Kerala (101/5) beat Meghalaya (100/8) by five wickets
Elite Group C (Mohali)
Karnataka (129/5) beat Haryana (125/9) by five wickets
Services (152/7) beat Jammu and Kashmir (149/6) by three wickets
Elite Group D (Indore)
Baroda (161/6) beat Andhra (150/6) by 11 runs
Himachal Pradesh (88/1) beat Nagaland (86/8) by nine wickets
Gujarat (165/6) beat Bihar (161/7) by four wickets
Elite Group E (Lucknow)
Chhattisgarh (167/7) beat Odisha (80) by 87 runs
Jharkhand (61/0) beat Sikkim (58) by 10 wickets
Chandigarh (138/2) beat Bengal (135/8) by eight wickets
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Knockout schedule
Saturday’s matches saw the conclusion of the group stage of the tournament. The schedule for the knockout matches of the T20 event is as follows:
October 30
Pre Quarter Final 1- Vidarbha vs Haryana
Pre Quarter Final 2- Punjab vs Chhattisgarh
Pre Quarter Final 3- Kerala vs Saurashtra
November 1
Quarter Final 1 - Mumbai vs Winner of Pre Quarter Final 1
Quarter Final 2 - Delhi vs Winner of Pre Quarter Final 2
Quarter Final 3 - Karnataka vs Winner of Pre QF 3
Quarter Final 4 - Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal
The semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 will be played on November 3 followed by the final on November 5.
