Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Shreyas Iyer stars as Mumbai reach final with 5-wicket win over Vidarbha

Shreyas Iyer slammed 73 off 44 as Mumbai beat Vidarbha by five wickets in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 3. Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bat first in the knockout clash. They put up a competitive 164/7 on the board. However, Mumbai chased down the target with ease in 16.5 overs to book their place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 final.

Vidarbha struggled with the bat and lost half their side for 95 by the end of the 12th over. Atharva Taide (29) and Apoorv Wankhade (34) got starts but could not carry on. It needed a brilliant counter-attack from Jitesh Sharma (46* off 24) to lift Vidarbha. Sharma struck three fours and as many sixes in his terrific knock.

Shams Mulani was the standout bowler for Mumbai, returning with figures of 3/20 in his four overs. Tushar Deshpande and Shivam Dube were also impressive, chipping in with two wickets each.

In the chase, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane was bowled for five by Darshan Nalkande, who also dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12. Prithvi Shaw contributed an impressive 34 off 21, but it was Shreyas’ experience that guided the chase.

The in-form batter was in sublime form, hitting seven fours and four sixes. Following his dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan (27 off 19) and Dube (13* off 14) lifted Mumbai past the target with some big hits. The latter ended the match in style, hitting Lalit Yadav for consecutive sixes.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 semis: Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan help HP overcome Punjab challenge

Himachal Pradesh (HP) reached their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, getting the better of Punjab by 13 runs in the first semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sent in to bat after losing the toss, HP put up a highly competitive 176/7 on the board.

The top three perished cheaply, but Sumeet Verma stood up to the challenge and slammed 51 off only 25 balls, striking three fours and as many sixes. Akash Vasisht (43 off 25) also made a significant contribution before Pankaj Jaiswal’s cameo (27 off 16) gave the innings a further push at the death.

Chasing a tough total, Punjab needed a big knock from Shubman Gill. He looked good again, scoring a fluent 45 off 32. However, Punjab lost two wickets early and Gill’s dismissal left them in big trouble at 61/3.

Anmolpreet Singh (30), skipper Mandeep Singh (29*) and Ramandeep Singh (29) played useful knocks, but Punjab could only reach as far as 163/7 in their 20 overs.

Himachal skipper Rishi Dhawan led from the front with the ball, claiming 3/25 from his four overs. Mayank Dagar also impressed with figures of 2/27.

HP will now face Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 5.

