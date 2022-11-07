T20 World Cup 2022: 3 moments from IND vs ZIM match that created buzz among fans

Team India completed their impressive Super 12 phase with an emphatic 72-run victory over Zimbabwe to clinch top spot in Group 2. The Men in Blue had enough runs on the board, thanks to a fine half-century from KL Rahul and a blistering 61* from Suryakumar Yadav.

In response, India struck with early wickets and despite the best efforts of Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza, the target was always a bridge too far for Zimbabwe. With the win, the Men in Blue have booked their place in the second semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that stood out from the IND vs ZIM game:

#3 Virat Kohli's brilliant catch

Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in this year's T20 World Cup, having amassed 246 runs in five innings. He also proved that he's a gun fielder and is well aware of the smallest of chances created.

India got off to a superb start with the ball, as the very first ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a wicket. The pacer bowled a gentle outswinger, which Zimbabwe opener Wesley Madhevere tried to hit on the up towards covers.

However, he could only toe-end it, and the ball was dying in front of Kohli at short covers. However, the former Indian captain's supreme fitness helped him take a fabulous diving catch. Kohli even gave himself a salute after the catch, showing how much he loved his own effort.

#2 Team India captain Rohit Sharma's reaction to Hardik Pandya's catch

Hardik Pandya had a good outing with the ball, picking up a couple of wickets in his three overs and conceding 16 runs. One of those wickets was that of the opposition captain Craig Ervine.

Hardik bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that cramped Ervine for room. The left-hander tried to work the ball on the leg-side but could only produce a leading edge. Hardik tracked back and took a fabulous one-handed catch.

However, just while landing after the leap, he slipped a bit and was surprised with himself that he was able to maintain his balance. Captain Rohit Sharma at short cover burst into laughter and asked Hardik on a lighter note whether his back was fine.

Hardik is invaluable to the team, so his fitness is crucial to their chances.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's outrageous shots

Sam Tugwell @samtugwell_15 61* off 25



+ Three of the most ridiculous cricket shots you'll ever see to end the Indian innings 🤯

Suryakumar Yadav continues to raise the bar for himself as well as other batters following his blistering unbeaten knock against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The 32-year-old scored an incredible 61* off just 25 balls and in the process also completed 1000 T20I runs in the year. Some of his pick-up shots from outside-off to over fine leg for boundaries and sixes were simply jaw-dropping.

Surya has 225 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate in excess of 190 this tournament. These numbers are enough to prove how ridiculously consistent and destructive he has been in this format.

