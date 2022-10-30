T20 World Cup 2022: Bowlers deliver crucial 6-wicket victory for Pakistan over Netherlands

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday, October 30, to register their first points in the competition. With the triumph, they also kept their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive.

The Netherlands found Pakistan’s bowlers too hot to handle after winning the toss and deciding to bat first in the Group 2 encounter. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan claimed 3/22 while pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up 2/15 as Pakistan held the Netherlands to 91/9. They then chased down the target in 13.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

Shaheen Afridi got the first breakthrough for Pakistan in the third over as Stephan Myburgh (six) top-edged a pull and was caught at fine leg. Bas de Leede (six) then had to retire hurt after being struck on the grille of the helmet after he missed a short ball from Haris Rauf while attempting a pull. As he walked back, a cut was visible on his face. He did not take any further part in the match and was replaced by Logan van Beek as a concussion substitute.

There was no respite for the Netherlands as Tom Cooper (one) pulled a half-tracker from Shadab straight to deep midwicket. The leg-spinner had his second when Max O'Dowd (eight) played across the line to a googly and was trapped in front of the stumps. Colin Ackermann (27) managed a couple of boundaries before becoming Shadab’s third victim of the innings. He missed a reverse-sweep and was caught in front of the stumps.

Pakistan’s pacers dismantled the Dutch middle and lower-order. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards (15) scooped Naseem Shah straight to fine leg. Rauf cleaned up Roelof van der Merwe (five), while Wasim Jr knocked over Tim Pringle (five) and Fred Klaassen (0) off consecutive deliveries with well-directed yorkers. Paul van Meekeren was run-out for seven attempting a tight second as the Netherlands finished on 91/9.

Rizwan guides Pakistan again Babar’s departure

Chasing a paltry 92, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam (four) cheaply again. Attempting a risky single to mid-on, he was run-out by a direct hit from Van der Merwe. Fakhar Zaman came in and got underway with two crisp boundaries off Klaassen.

Despite the significance of the net run rate with regards to semi-final qualification, Pakistan's batters did not look in too much of a hurry. They eased their way to 41/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Zaman had an opportunity to register an unbeaten score. However, he failed to convert his start and was dismissed for 20. Looking to go after Brandon Glover, he only managed a nick and was well caught by a diving Edwards. Mohammad Rizwan then helped himself to a couple of boundaries in the same over as Pakistan crossed the 60-run mark.

Rizwan departed one short of his fifty, caught behind off Paul van Meekeren as he looked to turn a full delivery on the on-side. The Netherlands further delayed Pakistan’s victory charge as Shan Masood (12) guided Glover straight to deep third man with the scores level.

Rather fittingly, Pakistan's bowling hero Shadab completed the formalities by punching a full toss past mid-off for four.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes