T20 World Cup 2022: “There was no reason for them not to chase it down” - Inzamam-ul-Haq lashes out at Pakistan batters after Zimbabwe loss

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed the national team’s batting department after they failed to chase down 131 in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Zimbabwe on Thursday, October 27. According to Inzamam, Zimbabwe’s bowling didn’t produce anything exceptional, yet Babar Azam and Co. struggled with the willow.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign has hit a major roadblock following their one-run defeat to Zimbabwe in Perth in a Group 2 match. They had earlier gone down to arch-rivals India by four wickets.

Dissecting Pakistan’s below-par batting effort against Zimbabwe, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:

“The same problem existed during the Asia Cup as well. As soon as the top two got out, others couldn’t do anything. Babar and (Mohammad) Rizwan got out early and we couldn’t chase 130 against Zimbabwe. There was no reason for them not to chase it down.

“There was no extreme pace on offer from Zimbabwe bowlers. (Sikandar) Raza is a part-time spinner and Pakistan struggled against him as well. Their bowlers were bowling at speeds of 130-135 and yet our batters were beaten at least 40 times. This is not a one-off batting display. This has been happening for a while now.”

While admitting that Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood have done reasonably well with the bat, Inzamam opined that one-off performances are not going to win them the T20 World Cup. He elaborated:

“We all knew Pakistan would struggle if Babar and Rizwan don’t score. Yes Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood scored runs in the first game. But there is no point of this form where you score one fifty and then go to sleep for the next three to four games. You cannot win any tournament like this.”

While Iftikhar scored 51 against India and five versus Zimbabwe, Masood has registered scores of 52* and 44. Chasing 131, Pakistan were 88/3 in the 14th over, but a batting collapse saw them finish on 129/8.

“Don’t know where Pakistan stand now” - Inzamam unsure of team’s qualification for semis

While Pakistan are still not out of contention for a place in the semi-finals, Inzamam feels the road ahead is very tough since South Africa are looking very strong in Group 2. The 52-year-old stated:

“I don’t know where Pakistan stand now because South Africa is the other danger team in the group. Just like Pakistan, South Africa also have a number of good fast bowlers. They thrive under these (Australian) conditions. Their batting also is in form as they scored 200 (against Bangladesh). Things have become very difficult for Pakistan."

India are leading the points table in Group 2 with four points and a net run rate of +1.425. South Africa are second with three points and a run rate of +5.200. Pakistan are languishing in fifth position with 0 points and a run rate of -0.050.

