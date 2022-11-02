T20 World Cup 2022: Clinical Netherlands thump erratic Zimbabwe by 5 wickets 

One could see it coming. Netherlands had put up some resistance against stronger teams in their previous T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 matches. The game against Zimbabwe was their best chance to register their first win in the second round of the competition. The Dutch did the same in clinical fashion, battering their African opponents by five wickets in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.

Batting first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 117 in 19.2 overs. Paul van Meekeren starred with 3/29 for Netherlands, while Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede claimed two each. In the chase, opener Max O'Dowd starred with 52 off 47 as the Dutch registered a famous win, chasing down the target in 18 overs.

In pursuit of 118, Netherlands got off to a decent start before Stephan Myburgh (8) sliced a catch off Blessing Muzarabani to backward point. Zimbabwe could have had Tom Cooper’s scalp as well in the fourth over, but Tendai Chatara put down a tough chance in his follow through. The batter proceeded to smash Muzarabani for a four and a six as the Dutch ended the powerplay on a decent 35/1.

At the other end, O'Dowd looked in great touch. He slammed an inside-out six off Sean Williams over extra over as Netherlands reached a comfortable 67/1 at the halfway stage of their innings. Zimbabwe fought back after the drinks break as Cooper (32) pulled Luke Jongwe straight to deep midwicket. Colin Ackermann (1) then holed out to mid-on off Richard Ngarava’s bowling.

O'Dowd, however, picked up consecutive boundaries off Jongwe to bring up a well-deserved fifty. He fell just before Netherlands crossed the finish line, cutting Muzarabani to deep point. Zimbabwe further delayed Netherlands’ victory push as skipper Scott Edwards (5) was caught behind off Ngarava.

There were a few more nervous moments at the end as Dutch batters played out a number of dot balls and the Zimbabwe keeper also missed a simple stumping off De Leede (12*). The latter, eventually, hit the winning runs in style, charging down the track and lofting Williams for a boundary.

Van Meekeren claims three as Netherlands bowl out Zimbabwe for 117

Batting first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe got off to a poor start as Wesley Madhevere was cleaned up by Van Meekeren for 1. The batter attempted a flick to a full and straight delivery, but missed the ball. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine (3) then top-edged a length ball from Glover straight up in the air as he looked to work it on the on side.

Regis Chakabva was given two lives off back-to-back deliveries in the last over of the powerplay bowled by Glover. De Leede put down a simple chance at backward point, while keeper and Dutch skipper Edwards dropped a tougher catch off the next ball.

Glover, however, had his man in the same over with a full delivery that trapped Chakabva (5) in front of the stumps as he too missed his flick. After six overs, Zimbabwe were in deep trouble at 20/3.

Sikandar Raza clubbed Glover for a four and six off consecutive deliveries in the ninth over as Zimbabwe began getting some momentum into their innings. At the other end, Williams looked good for his 28 before top-edging a pull off Van Meekeren to deep square leg. Zimbabwe were five down for 77 when Milton Shumba (2) chipped a simple catch off Logan van Beek to short midwicket.

Raza continued to attack and find key boundaries. In the 14th over, he pulled Glover for a six in front of square. He looked dangerous again, but perished to De Leede for 40 off 24, attempting another big hit. He took on a good length ball, but failed to clear long on. Zimbabwe’s slump continued as Ryan Burl (2) dragged a full ball from Van Meekeren back onto his stumps.

Jongwe (6) pulled a short ball from De Leede straight to cow corner, while Ngarava (9), after smashing a six, sliced a catch off Fred Klaassen to point. Zimbabwe folded up for 117 in the last over when Muzarabani (1) was caught at short third man off Van Beek, miscuing an attempted cut.

Zimbabwe’s spineless batting effort cost them dearly as Netherlands cruised to victory despite losing five wickets.

