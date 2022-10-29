T20 World Cup 2022: "It is people’s job to talk, so they will talk" - Haris Rauf on Pakistan team facing criticism

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf stated that they don't listen to the critics as criticism is inevitable in any sport. Instead, the right-arm bowler said that their focus is on winning the World T20 tournament.

The Men in Green have endured an awful start to their campaign, losing their first two matches. Their shocking loss to Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth provoked widespread outrage. Former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Kamran Akmal, and Mohammad Hafeez slammed Pakistan's inadequate performance.

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive What a shocker What a shocker 😱

Speaking ahead of Pakistan's match on Sunday, Rauf said they are in Australia with the aim of winning the tournament. Hence, they are trying to shut any noise out of the dressing room.

As quoted by News18, the 28-year-old said:

"It is people’s job to talk, so they will talk. You face criticism in any sport you play. We have come here to play a tournament and our focus is on that. So we try not to listen to them (ex-players and pundits) much and play our game. Even some positive talk can hurt you and negative talk can also hurt you."

The 2009 World T20 champions must win their remaining three games, starting with beating the Netherlands on Sunday. Additionally, they will also hope for South Africa to lose to India.

"There is hurt but we have belief in each other’s abilities" - Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite not making the desired start to the tournament, the Rawalpindi-born speedster stated that they have stuck together. He also believes that no team can be taken lightly in a World Cup, adding:

"We haven’t had the kind of start that we wanted. But the team morale is good. There is hurt but we have belief in each other’s abilities. We have bonded well, sat together and tried to address our mistakes. There is no weak or strong team in a World Cup. Everyone playing an international game and has come to win the cup."

Rauf has looked dangerous against both India and Zimbabwe, picking up figures of 2-36 and 1-12, but the opposition picked up wins off the last ball in both games.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes