T20 World Cup 2022: "Just for managing his workload he was not played, I don't know why"- Wasim Jaffer fails to understand Mohammed Shami's absence from T20Is

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer named his pace bowling trio for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 following Jasprit Bumrah's injury. The right-arm pacer's back stress fracture leaves management with the task of naming a replacement as well as adding some reinforcements to the standby list as well.

As things stand, Team India have Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar as primary options to be called up to the main squad.

Furthermore, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, and Umran Malik are in contention to be included on the standby list.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia

Shami last played a T20I at the T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia. Following India's early exit from the tournament, the right-arm pacer was not considered for selection in the shortest format. The management chose to retain the Bengal-born pacer for the remaining formats while looking for new options in T20Is.

Questioning Team India's plans surrounding Shami since the previous T20 World Cup, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Shami was not part of their plan, they did not want him to play T20Is, which was very surprising because he had a good IPL. He was fit and ready, and just raring to go.

"Just for managing his workload he was not played, I don't know why. I think he is one of the best bowlers with the new ball, he can get the opposition 0 for 3 with the new ball."

The 32-year-old was continued to be ignored by the selectors despite a fruitful Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Gujarat Titans (GT). He was exceptional with the new ball over the course of the tournament and finished with 20 wickets as the franchise won the title in their maiden season.

Wasim Jaffer picks Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel as seamers for T20 World Cup

With Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of the bowling unit, missing the entire tournament, it leaves the team with the task of reconstructing their attack with a different outlook. Death bowling has been a glaring concern as well, mounting additional problems on the sidelines.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XjHJrilW0d

Backing Mohammed Shami to be called up to the main squad and feature in the Playing XI at the T20 World Cup, Jaffer said:

"If I have to pick somebody in the playing XI, I will definitely play Mohammed Shami, because I want wickets upfront. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is pretty good at that with the new ball, but he is struggling of late in the death overs, that's been the problem. So, I would go with Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel as my three seamers."

While Shami was named in the squad for the ongoing short home season, he was unable to play after testing positive for COVID-19. Umesh Yadav was named as his replacement for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Who should replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far