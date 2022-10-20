T20 World Cup 2022 Namibia vs United Arab Emirates: Who won today's match?

A terrific knock of 55 from 36 balls from David Wiese went in vain as Namibia bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a seven-run loss to the UAE in Geelong on Thursday, October 20.

Needing 149 runs to seal a berth in the Super 12, Namibia seemed down and out in the Group A match, having crumbled to 69/7 in the 13th over. However, Wiese and Ruben Trumpelmann (25* off 24) featured in an excellent 70-run eighth-wicket stand to lift Namibia’s spirits. Zahoor Khan and Muhammad Waseem then bowled two terrific death overs to take the UAE to their first-ever win in the T20 World Cup.

Wiese and Trumpelmann batted cautiously for the first few overs of their partnership. The 16th over, bowled by Karthik Meiyappan, swung the momentum of the game. A misfield on the cover boundary gifted Wiese a boundary after which Trumpelmann slammed the leggie for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries.

Wiese struck two sixes and a four in the next two overs to bring up his half-century off 31 balls. With 20 needed off 12 balls, Namibia seemed to have inched ahead.

However, Zahoor bowled brilliant yorker-length deliveries and conceded only six in the penultimate over. Waseem followed suit and also gave away only six runs in the last over. He also got the wicket of Wiese, who was caught at long-on while attempting a much-needed big hit.

Earlier, under pressure to seal Super 12 qualification, Namibia crumbled to 46/5 in the chase inside eight overs. Junaid Siddique struck in the second over, having Stephan Baard (four) caught at short cover off a rising delivery. Michael van Lingen (10) also perished to a short ball, caught at deep square leg off Basil Hameed’s bowling.

Hameed also dismissed Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (one) lbw as the batter missed his sweep. The umpire did not agree with the appeal, however, DRS turned the decision in the bowling side’s favor. Meiyappan also made an immediate impact, cleaning up Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (16), who attempted to cut a flat delivery on middle.

Things went from bad to worse for the chasing side as JJ Smit (three) was run out following a mix-up with Jan Frylinck. After Smit pushed a ball towards vacant midwicket, he was keen to come back for a second. After some confusion, Smit was sent back by Jan Frylinck, but it was too late. Namibia were in a disastrous position at 53/5 at the halfway stage.

Frylinck did not last long after the drinks break. He was bowled for 14 by a searing yorker from Zahoor. Zane Green (two) also perished in the same over, inside-edging a full length ball back onto the stumps. Wiese and Trumpelmann gave it their all, but the disastrous start came back to hurt Namibia. They finished on 141/8 as Netherlands and Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 12 from Group A.

Namibia restrict UAE to 148/3 despite Muhammad Waseem's 50

UAE opener Waseem scored 50 off 41, but Namibia did well to restrict their opponents to 148/3 after being asked to bowl first. UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan also contributed an unbeaten 43 off 29. However, the innings never got into overdrive until Hameed smashed 25* in 14 at the death.

Waseem struck a six off Bernard Scholtz in the third over, but the UAE had a quiet powerplay overall, finishing on 30/0. Scholtz struck the first blow in the innings, having Vriitya Aravind (21) caught at backward point off a full-length delivery. Waseem then slammed Frylinck for a four and a six as the UAE reached 58/1 at the halfway stage.

Waseem and Rizwan managed a few big hits after the drinks break. However, the former perished immediately after reaching his fifty, slicing a slower ball from Ben Shikongo straight to short third man. Alishan Sharafu (four) attempted an upper cut off Wiese, but only managed to give a catch to the keeper.

Hameed then smashed two sixes and two fours off the last two overs, while Rizwan himself chipped in with a maximum as the UAE finished their innings on a high. The batting side hammered 33 runs off the last 12 balls, which proved vital in the end result.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Waseem came up with a terrific all-round effort for the UAE. He scored a half-century and held his nerve with the ball at the death, also getting the wicket of Wiese.

Hameed also had a good all-round game, making crucial contributions with both the bat and ball. Skipper Rizwan contributed a handy 43*, while Zahoor (2/20) was outstanding with the ball.

For Namibia, Wiese almost single-handedly pulled off an unlikely win with his determined knock. Trumpelmann gave him good support and was economical with the ball in hand as well.

Waseem was named Player of the Match for his terrific all-round display in the UAE's historic win.

