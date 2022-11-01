T20 World Cup 2022: "Everybody has a right to give their opinion" - Wasim Akram responds to Gautam Gambhir's statement terming Babar Azam 'selfish'

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has responded to comments by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, terming Babar Azam a selfish captain. Without supporting or opposing Gambhir’s views, Akram took a neutral stand and stated that everyone is entitled to have an opinion.

While on commentary during the Pakistan-Netherlands game in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Gambhir hit out at Babar over his reluctance to move down the batting order despite his struggles with the willow.

During an interaction on A Sports, a viewer asked Akram for his views on Gambhir being critical of Babar’s leadership. The former left-arm pacer commented:

“That’s his opinion. Gautam Gambhir, himself being a successful captain in IPL, winning twice for KKR… Of course, he is one of the top players of his time. Everybody, I suppose, has a right to give their opinion. And that’s his opinion.”

While terming Babar as a selfish leader during the Pakistan-Netherlands game, Gambhir said:

"In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself; if nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish.

"It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team," Gambhir added.

The Pakistan captain and opening batter has been in the line of fire owing to his poor form. In three Super 12 matches so far, he has registered scores of 0, 4 and 4.

Pakistan’s hopes of qualification for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup are hanging by a thread. They are placed fifth in Group 2, following losses to India and Zimbabwe. They beat the Netherlands by six wickets in their previous match to keep their hopes alive.

AB de Villiers backs under-fire Babar Azam

Amid all the criticism over his lack of runs in the T20 World Cup, Babar has found support from South African legend AB de Villiers. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Proteas captain hailed the Pakistan cricketer and said:

"Babar Azam is an amazing player. I watched him play for the first time, saying this boy can play. He is a fantastic addition to Pakistan's success, and it's great to see young generations taking ownership.”

Pakistan's remaining two Super 12 games will be against South Africa on November 3 and Bangladesh on November 6.

