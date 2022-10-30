T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] “I can’t answer this c**p” - Wasim Akram fumes over query on Mohammad Rizwan wearing lip balm

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram refused to answer a viewer's query on why keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan wears lip balm. Reacting to the question asked on a cricket show, a furious Akram stated that people ought to come up with better queries related to the sport.

The Pakistan legend is part of the expert panel on A Sports for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

In a clip shared on Twitter, the anchor of the show, discussing Pakistan’s performance in the tournament, is seen reading out a fan question, which goes as follows:

“Why Rizwan keeps wearing the lip balm when not even a single player from any other country is wearing it?”

Responding to the query, Akram lashes out and states that he is not going to answer that stupid question. He retorts:

“This is such a random question. How is it related to cricket? Do you guys have so much free time? I can’t answer this c**p.”

The Pakistan team is under fire from fans and former cricketers owing to their below-par performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They went down to India by four wickets and also lost to Zimbabwe by one run. Rizwan was dismissed cheaply in both games, scoring four and 14, respectively.

Wasim Akram admits to cocaine addiction after retirement

Meanwhile, Akram himself has been in the news after admitting in his new autobiography that he suffered from cocaine addiction after retiring from cricket.

Writing in “Sultan: A Memoir”, the former Pakistan fast bowler recalled his battle with drug abuse and how the untimely death of his first wife pushed him to quit. The 56-year-old was quoted as saying by “The Times”:

"The culture of fame in south Asia is all consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me.

"Huma's (Akram’s first wife) last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back."

Opening up about his drug addiction, the former left-arm seamer revealed that he developed a “dependence on cocaine" when he was away from Huma and their two sons, who were staying in Manchester. He recalled:

"It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function.”

Akram is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers the game has ever produced. He played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs for Pakistan, claiming 414 and 502 wickets, respectively.

