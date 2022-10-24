T20 World Cup 2022: Rain haunts South Africa again as game against Zimbabwe called off with Proteas on brink of win

South Africa’s bad luck with rain in ICC events continued as their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match against Zimbabwe was called off with the Proteas only 13 runs away from victory. The stop-start game at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart was reduced to nine overs per side due to a much-delayed start.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe batted first and posted 79/5 in their nine overs. Chasing 80, Quinton de Kock (47* off 18) got South Africa off to a rollicking start. Another rain delay gave them a revised target of 64 in seven overs. The Proteas raced away to 51/0 in three overs when rain interrupted again and no further play was possible.

Knowing the weather wasn’t too kind, De Kock went berserk as 23 runs came in the first over bowled by Tendai Chatara. The first three balls were swatted for fours, while the fourth delivery was launched for a maximum over wide long. The fifth delivery was pulled for another four to the right of deep square leg. In an anticlimactic end to the over, De Kock managed just one off the last ball.

After a short delay, South Africa’s target was reduced to 64 in seven overs. The stoppage in play did not affect De Kock’s momentum. When the players returned to the field, the left-hander slammed Richard Ngarava for four fours in the second over. It was completely one-way traffic. Unfortunately, it was deja vu for South African players and fans all over again as rain had the final say.

Madhevere lifts Zimbabwe to 79/5 after dreadful start against South Africa

Wesley Madhevere struck 35* off 18 balls as Zimbabwe recovered from 19/4 to reach 79/5 in a match reduced to nine overs per side due to rain

Regis Chakabva was adjudged lbw to Wayne Parnell in the second over of the match, but got the decision overturned using DRS. However, the left-arm seamer dismissed Craig Ervine (two) in the same over. The Zimbabwe captain looked to launch Parnell over mid-on, but only managed to toe-end the stroke and was caught.

Chakabva fell to Lungi Ngidi for eight, immediately after slamming him for a six. Attempting another big hit, he nicked a back of a length delivery to the keeper. Ngidi also got the massive wicket of Sikandar Raza (0) in the same over. The Zimbabwe batter tried to pull the South African bowler, but ended up edging the delivery behind the wickets. De Kock leapt high to pull off a sensational one-handed catch.

Another moment of brilliance in the field, this time from David Miller, ended Sean Williams’ stay at the crease for one. Madhevere punched a delivery to extra cover and both batters set-off for a run. There was a collision between the batters. Meanwhile, Miller took aim at the striker’s end and hit bullseye.

Madhevere and Milton Shumba then steadied the innings before the former took on Kagiso Rabada in the penultimate over, which cost South Africa 17. Madhevere first slogged a six to wide midwicket and then hit consecutive fours - the first one was upper cut over the keeper and the second sliced over backward point.

Zimbabwe were helped by five penalty runs in the last over bowled by Anrich Nortje as an Ngidi throw from fine leg hit De Kock’s glove that lay on the ground.

Shumba (18) was caught behind off the last ball of the innings. However, Zimbabwe would have been pleased with their recovery courtesy of a fifth-wicket stand of 60.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes