T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi to join Pakistan squad in Brisbane on October 15, available for warm-up games

In some good news for Pakistan ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad in Brisbane on October 15. The left-arm seamer underwent his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and has been cleared to join the team.

Afridi, 22, has not played a single international match since the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July due to a knee injury. Curiously, he traveled with the team to the Netherlands and then to the UAE for the Asia Cup before heading to London for treatment.

An official release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, October 11, confirmed that Afridi has been cleared to travel to Australia and join the rest of the squad. The release stated:

“Shaheen is now available for selection for the 17 and 19 October warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Details here pcb.com.pk/press-release-… BIG news for Pakistan cricket and Shaheen Shah Afridi fans!Details here BIG news for Pakistan cricket and Shaheen Shah Afridi fans!Details here ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-… https://t.co/fOMvOUbf5b

The youngster has been Pakistan’s lead pacer across formats over the last couple of years. He also had an impressive T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last year.

“It has been a difficult period for me” - Shaheen Afridi

Reacting to the positive development, the fast bowler stated that he is excited to join the rest of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup.

Admitting that the recent phase has been a tough one. Afridi said:

“I am super excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some grueling and exciting matches.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting."

The pacer added:

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit and fire a few thunderbolts.”

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the traveling reserves for the ICC event, will also travel to Brisbane with Afridi. The left-handed batter will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr. Najeebullah Soomro.

Poll : 0 votes